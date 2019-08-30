Gilas Pilipinas vs. Italy: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2019 FIBA World Cup

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

The 2019 FIBA World Cup tips off in China on Saturday, with a total of 16 teams in action on Day 1.

Among the teams that will take to the court on opening day will be Italy and the Philippines, with each side looking to get off to a strong start in Group D.

Below is a look at everything you need to know for the showdown.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 31

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Foshan International Sports and Cultural Center, Foshan, China

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds (via Oddschecker): Italy (-17.5, -110), Philippines (+17.5, -105)

Odds to win Group D (via Caesars Casino): Italy (+450, bet $100 to win $450), Philippines (+20000)

While Serbia (-1000, bet $100 to win $10) is the favorite to win Group D, both Italy and the Philippines will have the opportunity to make a strong first impression at the tournament on Saturday.

Italy's roster is headlined by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari, who previously helped his country take home bronze at both the 2005 FIBA Europe Under-18 Championship and the 2007 FIBA Europe Under-20 Championship.

This will mark his first FIBA World Cup appearance with the senior team, with Italy featuring at the tournament for the first time since 2006. Italy has never finished higher than fourth, which occurred in 1970 and 1978.

The Philippines, meanwhile, has a roster that features former Brooklyn Nets big man Andray Blatche, among others.

The Gilas Pilipinas, who have never medaled at the event, will be looking for a better outcome than a 1-4 showing at the 2014 FIBA World Cup.

Only six nations have won the FIBA World Cup, with the United States and the former nation of Yugoslavia leading the way with five titles apiece. Team USA has won each of the last two tournaments.