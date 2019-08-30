Jurgen Klopp Hails 'Best Defender in the World' Virgil Van Dijk After UEFA Award

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed Virgil van Dijk as the "best defender in the world" after the centre-back was named the 2018-19 UEFA Men's Player of the Year.

The Dutchman was also named the UEFA Champions League Defender of the Season at an awards ceremony on Thursday, and Klopp said the recognition of his achievements was the "icing on the cake" for the Reds' successful campaign in that competition.

He told James Carroll for Liverpool's official website:

"I'm so happy for him; I'm happy for us as well because he knows that without the boys around him, he cannot win that prize. It's a prize for all of us—but we send our big man there to get it. It's big.

"It's really rare for a defender. It's such important information for football, such an important sign for football. Yes, we all love goals—we want to score them and see them—but more and more and more people get excited about defending.

"Virg is an exceptional defender, in the moment 100 per cent the best defender in the world, so he deserves that prize absolutely."

Van Dijk, who became the first defender to win the award, had an exceptional campaign with Liverpool last season (U.S. only):

The 28-year-old helped the Reds get through a tough Champions League group that contained Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade, while in the knockout phase they had to beat Bayern Munich, Porto, Barcelona and finally Tottenham Hotspur to win the trophy.

In that time, Van Dijk was not dribbled past by a single opponent, per OptaJose.

His awards on Thursday capped an exceptional season in Europe and domestically:

The player was quick to credit his team-mates and others at Liverpool upon being given the award:

Football journalist Guillem Balague spoke on BBC Radio 5 Live about the centre-back and detailed what makes him so good:

Van Dijk arrived at Liverpool from Southampton in January last year.

Along with goalkeeper Alisson—who arrived the following summer and was named Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season on Thursday—he has had a transformative impact on Liverpool's defensive prospects.

What had been a source of weakness at Anfield for several years became one of the team's biggest strengths, thanks to his commanding presence on the ground and in the air.

Van Dijk is at the peak of his powers, and with an excellent team around him, he and Liverpool look set for much more success in the coming years.