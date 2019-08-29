NFL Rumors: Dolphins Players 'Would Revolt' If Team Trades Laremy Tunsil

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 29, 2019

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 4: Laremy Tunsil #78 of the Miami Dolphins enters the field for the NFL game against the New York Jets on November 4, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Jets 20-12. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins players reportedly wouldn't be receptive to a trade involving offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil

Per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald, Dolphins players "would revolt" if the team trades the 25-year-old before the start of the regular season. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Flores Vows to Coach with a Parent’s Compassion

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Flores Vows to Coach with a Parent’s Compassion

    Cbslocal
    via Cbslocal

    Report: Redskins' Trent Williams Planning to Continue Holdout

    'Zero chance I’ll be in that building next week'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Redskins' Trent Williams Planning to Continue Holdout

    'Zero chance I’ll be in that building next week'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Watt's Harvey Fund Has Helped Rebuild 1,183 Homes, Serve 239M Meals

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Watt's Harvey Fund Has Helped Rebuild 1,183 Homes, Serve 239M Meals

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Insider Fantasy Buzz Must Know ✍️

    @MikeFreeman shares what he’s hearing from scouts about fantasy football’s most important players

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Insider Fantasy Buzz Must Know ✍️

    @MikeFreeman shares what he’s hearing from scouts about fantasy football’s most important players

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report