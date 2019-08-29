NFL Rumors: Dolphins Players 'Would Revolt' If Team Trades Laremy Tunsil

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins players reportedly wouldn't be receptive to a trade involving offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil.

Per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald, Dolphins players "would revolt" if the team trades the 25-year-old before the start of the regular season.

