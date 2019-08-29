Predicting Every 2019-20 Champions League GroupAugust 29, 2019
Predicting Every 2019-20 Champions League Group
The 2019-20 Champions League group stage draw was completed on Thursday, teeing up eight mini-tussles between some of the continent’s very best clubs.
Group D (Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow) and Group F (Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague) look the best on paper, with three extremely strong teams in each, but every selection has its own pull or angle, like Group G’s uber-hipster nature or Group H’s incredible parity.
Here, B/R takes a stab at predicting how each of the eight groups plays out, ordering the teams 1-4 and discussing whether or not an upset may be afoot.
Group A: Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Galatasaray, Club Brugge
Winner: Paris Saint-Germain
Neymar or not, PSG have enough to win this group—though it’ll obviously be much easier with the Brazilian’s services at hand.
Real Madrid’s fragility plays into that, but so does PSG’s changing culture—led by Thomas Tuchel—as they take a more workmanlike, or perhaps serious, approach to Europe’s biggest competition.
Runner-up: Real Madrid
On La Liga’s opening weekend, Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 3-1 in a match that hinted at a potential turnaround in fortunes.
But then the following week they collapsed against Real Valladolid, bringing back memories of 2018-19’s disaster campaign. It’s on Los Blancos to prove that this season will be different from last.
Upset alert? No
Club Brugge’s squad was ripped apart this past summer, their most impressive players now plying their trade elsewhere, and Galatasaray are in a weakened state compared to earlier this decade.
Group B: Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, Olympiacos, Red Star
Winners: Bayern Munich
Without Philippe Coutinho, top spot may well have been beyond Bayern. But the Brazilian adds a dose of quality to that midfield, his playmaking ability making Robert Lewandowski an even bigger threat than he already was.
It’s a tough call between Bayern and Spurs for first, but the former are stronger on paper, so they get the nod.
Runners-up: Tottenham Hotspur
Faith in Spurs is understandably lacking right now, but by the time the Champions League kicks off, the likes of Dele Alli should be back fit, and the Christian Eriksen issue hanging over the club will be resolved one way or the other.
They’ll run this one close.
Upset alert? No
Olympiacos made mincemeat of their qualifying opponents, beating Viktoria Plzen, Istanbul Basaksehir and Krasnodar with ease, but the step up in quality here is too much. The same is true for Red Star.
Group C: Manchester City, Atalanta, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb
Winners: Manchester City
It’s difficult to find too much to be worried about for Man City. Trips to Ukraine and Croatia are hardly ideal, and Atalanta are no pushovers, but for a side with such overwhelming quality and depth, this should be comfortable.
Runners-up: Atalanta
Atalanta will capture some hearts during this Champions League campaign as they’re so much fun to watch. The attacking trident of Duvan Zapata, Josip Ilicic and Alejandro Gomez will score and excite.
Upset alert? No
Shakhtar Donetsk have lost the man responsible for their over-achievement in Europe over the last few years (manager Paulo Fonseca), while Dinamo Zagreb have a star (Dani Olmo) but not a full cast strong enough to get over the line.
Group D: Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv Moscow
Winner: Atletico Madrid
Would six consecutive 1-0 victories for Atletico Madrid shock anyone? They’re in fine fettle, seem a refreshed group, and in Joao Felix have the star player who can make the difference at one end while they batten down the hatches at the other.
Runners-up: Juventus
They wouldn’t be happy with second, but they’re still legitimate contenders to win the Champions League. They just feel a bad matchup for Atletico and could easily come off second-best in the tussle.
Upset alert? Yes
When Bayer Leverkusen are around literally anything can happen. Their gung-ho attacking approach can produce crazy results, and while they’re unlikely to generate enough points from four games against Atletico Madrid and Juventus to qualify, they could well ruin one of the two teams’ plans.
Group E: Liverpool, Napoli, RB Salzburg, Genk
Winners: Liverpool
Liverpool face a familiar foe in Napoli, the team that, but for a splendid Alisson Becker save at the death on matchday six, would have knocked them out at the group stage last season.
The Reds have come a long way since then and represent one of the truly formidable teams on the continent. They’ll walk this group.
Runners-up: Napoli
Napoli strengthened this summer through the signings of Kostas Manolas, Hirving Lozano and Eljif Elmas and they should see a tangible benefit from it, in the form of progression to the knockout stages. It would be the first time they’ve featured at that stage since 2017.
Upset alert? Yes
RB Salzburg are an extremely talented young team who present a serious threat to every team in the group. Have an off-day against them and things could turn sour.
Group F: Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Slavia Prague
Winner: Barcelona
This is the group to watch, no doubt. To win it Barcelona will have to fight off two quality sides in Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan, but with Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez at hand, they're equipped to do it.
Runners-up: Borussia Dortmund
Whichever team grabs second will have really earned it. It’s between Dortmund and Inter Milan, two teams who will produce an incredible clash of styles, and we’ll tip Dortmund to edge it as Antonio Conte has a quizzically poor record in cup competitions (he’s never won one—even with Juventus!)
Upset alert? Yes...and No?
One of Dortmund or Inter will finish third and that’s not an upset as they’re both excellent, while Slavia Prague won’t cause too much trouble. But could Barcelona—second-favourites to win the competition—drop out?
Dortmund and Inter would both have to have very good days against them to manage it, but it’s not impossible.
Group G: Lyon, RB Leipzig, Benfica, Zenit St. Petersburg
Winner: Lyon
On B/R Football Ranks this week, we tipped Lyon to have the potential to “do an Ajax” this season.
By that, we mean enchant the world of football with slick football and punch above their weight in Europe. This group draw is a very good start for that. They’re not nailed on winners, but they’ll be expected to progress.
Runners-up: RB Leipzig
Make no mistake: RB Leipzig have the ability to top this group.
One thing their manager Julian Nagelsmann has struggled with in the past, though, is sewing his sides up defensively when facing the best of the continent. That could make things a touch difficult at times.
Upset alert? Yes
Group G is pretty even; there just isn’t that much between the teams. A super-computer could simulate it and come out with all sorts of different finishes, so consider this one open for anyone to take hold of.
Group H: Chelsea, Ajax, Lille, Valencia
Winners: Chelsea
The benefits of being a first seed, eh?
Chelsea have been handed a very kind group, avoiding second seeds like Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Borussia Dortmund. It still won't be easy—they're experiencing some growing pains under new manager Frank Lampard—but they've got the quality to finish first.
Runners-up: Ajax
The spotlight will shine brightly on Ajax, and given they only lost three starters perhaps people will expect them to go some way toward replicating what they achieved last season.
But the qualifying rounds have shown us they’re still adapting to the loss of Frenkie de Jong and figuring the finer details out in their own, new system. They should qualify, but they’re not favourites.
Upset alert? Yes
Have you ever seen a more even group? Group G is close, but this one is almost dead level.
Valencia must avoid another slow start and Lille will need to use the surprise factor to their advantage, but they’re both capable of stealing a qualifying spot here.