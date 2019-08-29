Predicting Every 2019-20 Champions League Group

0 of 8

INA FASSBENDER/Getty Images

The 2019-20 Champions League group stage draw was completed on Thursday, teeing up eight mini-tussles between some of the continent’s very best clubs.

Group D (Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow) and Group F (Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague) look the best on paper, with three extremely strong teams in each, but every selection has its own pull or angle, like Group G’s uber-hipster nature or Group H’s incredible parity.

Here, B/R takes a stab at predicting how each of the eight groups plays out, ordering the teams 1-4 and discussing whether or not an upset may be afoot.