Belgian F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Sebastian Vettel got off to an encouraging start in his effort to win a second consecutive Belgian Grand Prix on Friday, recording the fastest lap in first practice, while Lewis Hamilton came sixth after a delayed start.

Vettel ended Friday's morning session with a fastest time of one minute, 44.574 seconds. Team-mate Charles Leclerc followed closely to complete a Ferrari one-two in the first phase of practice.

The biggest partnerships stayed bunched together among the top places. Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon finished third and fourth, respectively, while Valtteri Bottas took fifth ahead of Mercedes team-mate Hamilton.

Racing Point driver Lance Stroll impressed on his run to the seventh-fastest time, clocking in at one minute, 46.198 seconds despite losing part of his engine cover earlier in the session.

Championship leader Hamilton and Bottas in particular will be hoping to improve in the later session, with the former seeking his ninth race victory of 2019.

First Practice Recap

Ferrari will take great confidence from Friday's early result and the gap of 0.933 seconds that separated runner-up Leclerc from third-place finisher Verstappen.

Neither Vettel nor Leclerc have produced a victory between them so far this year, and Hamilton's early issues could be the opening they need to eat into his advantage.

The Mercedes star currently leads team-mate Bottas by 62 points in the standings, with Verstappen another seven points behind in third ahead of Sunday's race.

Hamilton didn't register his first time until more than an hour of the session had passed, immediately zipping into 10th but still a couple of seconds behind the Ferraris.

He rose another four places but failed to build any momentum for a challenging time. Reporter Luke Smith confirmed Hamilton's issue from first practice, suggesting improvements are on the way:

It was confirmed earlier in August that former Toro Rosso driver Albon would replace Pierre Gasly at Red Bull for the final nine races of the 2019 season.

His performance at Spa in Stavelot, Belgium, was promising as far as debuts go, with his fourth-best time just 0.077 seconds slower than his team-mate.

Albon may be new to the Red Bull garage, but the 23-year-old explained prior to Friday's practice that he and Verstappen share a competitive history:

Stroll was one of numerous drivers to experience success on the soft tyres throughout the session. He did well to finish as high as seventh after he lost a piece of his casing early on:

Ferrari have the early edge ahead of the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix, but Mercedes have time on their side to work out any kinks in time for Sunday.