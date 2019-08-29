FIBA World Cup 2019: Dates, Schedule, Rosters, Groups, Basketball Bracket Info

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The USA men's basketball national team is looking to become the first to win three straight FIBA World Cup championships. Teams representing 31 other countries are looking to stop them.

This weekend, the 2019 FIBA World Cup will get underway in China, marking the 18th occurrence of the basketball tournament. Originally scheduled to take place in 2018, this year's championship was moved to 2019, so this will be the first time since 1967 that it won't occur the same year as the FIFA World Cup.

The group stage has expanded from 24 to 32 teams this year, while the tournament will also act as a qualifier for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the FIBA World Cup.

2019 FIBA World Cup Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 31

Group D: Angola vs. Serbia, 3:30 a.m. ET

Group A: Poland vs. Venezuela, 4 a.m. ET

Group B: Russia vs. Nigeria, 4:30 a.m. ET

Group C: Iran vs. Puerto Rico, 4:30 a.m. ET

Group D: Philippines vs. Italy, 7:30 a.m. ET

Group A: Cote d'Ivoire vs. China, 8 a.m. ET

Group B: Argentina vs. Korea, 8:30 a.m. ET

Group C: Spain vs. Tunisia, 8:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 1

Group H: Canada vs. Australia, 3:30 a.m. ET

Group F: New Zealand vs. Brazil, 4 a.m. ET

Group E: Turkey vs. Japan, 4:30 a.m. ET

Group G: Dominican Republic vs. Jordan, 4:30 a.m. ET

Group H: Senegal vs. Lithuania, 7:30 a.m. ET

Group F: Greece vs. Montenegro, 8 a.m. ET

Group E: Czech Republic vs. USA, 8:30 a.m. ET

Group G: France vs. Germany, 8:30 a.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 2

Group D: Italy vs. Angola, 3:30 a.m. ET

Group A: Venezuela vs. Cote d'Ivoire, 4 a.m. ET

Group B: Nigeria vs. Argentina, 4:30 a.m. ET

Group C: Tunisia vs. Iran, 4:30 a.m. ET

Group D: Serbia vs. Philippines, 7:30 a.m. ET

Group A: China vs. Poland, 8 a.m. ET

Group B: Korea vs. Russia, 8:30 a.m. ET

Group C: Puerto Rico vs. Spain, 8:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Group H: Australia vs. Senegal, 3:30 a.m. ET

Group F: Montenegro vs. New Zealand, 4 a.m. ET

Group E: Japan vs. Czech Republic, 4:30 a.m. ET

Group G: Germany vs. Dominican Republic, 4:30 a.m. ET

Group H: Lithuania vs. Canada, 7:30 a.m. ET

Group F: Brazil vs. Greece, 8 a.m. ET

Group E: USA vs. Turkey, 8:30 a.m. ET

Group G: Jordan vs. France, 8:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Group D: Angola vs. Philippines, 3:30 a.m. ET

Group A: Cote d'Ivoire vs. Poland, 4 a.m. ET

Group B: Korea vs. Nigeria, 4:30 a.m. ET

Group C: Puerto Rico vs. Tunisia, 4:30 a.m. ET

Group D: Italy vs. Serbia, 7:30 a.m. ET

Group A: Venezuela vs. China, 8 a.m. ET

Group B: Russia vs. Argentina, 8:30 a.m. ET

Group C: Spain vs. Iran, 8:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 5

Group H: Canada vs. Senegal, 3:30 a.m. ET

Group F: Brazil vs. Montenegro, 4 a.m. ET

Group E: Turkey vs. Czech Republic, 4:30 a.m. ET

Group G: Germany vs. Jordan, 4:30 a.m. ET

Group H: Lithuania vs. Australia, 7:30 a.m. ET

Group F: Greece vs. New Zealand, 8 a.m. ET

Group E: USA vs. Japan, 8:30 a.m. ET

Group G: Dominican Republic vs. France, 8:30 a.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 6 (Times TBD)

Group A 1 vs. Group B 2

Group B 1 vs. Group A 2

Group C 1 vs. Group D 2

Group D 1 vs. Group C 2

Group A 3 vs. Group B 4

Group B 3 vs. Group A 4

Group C 3 vs. Group D 4

Group D 3 vs. Group C 4

Saturday, Sept. 7 (Times TBD)

Group E 1 vs. Group F 2

Group F 1 vs. Group E 2

Group G 1 vs. Group H 2

Group H 1 vs. Group G 2

Group E 3 vs. Group F 4

Group F 3 vs. Group E 4

Group G 3 vs. Group H 4

Group H 3 vs. Group G 4

Sunday, Sept. 8 (Times TBD)

Group A 1 vs. Group B 1

Group A 2 vs. Group B 2

Group C 1 vs. Group D 1

Group C 2 vs. Group D 2

Group A 3 vs. Group B 3

Group A 4 vs. Group B 4

Group C 3 vs. Group D 3

Group C 4 vs. Group D 4

Monday, Sept. 9 (Times TBD)

Group E 1 vs. Group F 1

Group E 2 vs. Group F 2

Group G 1 vs. Group H 1

Group G 2 vs. Group H 2

Group E 3 vs. Group F 3

Group E 4 vs. Group F 4

Group G 3 vs. Group H 3

Group G 4 vs. Group H 4

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Quarterfinal, 7 a.m. ET

Quarterfinal, 9 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Quarterfinal, 7 a.m. ET

Quarterfinal, 9 a.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 12

Classification game, 7 a.m. ET

Classification game, 9 a.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 13

Semifinal, Time TBD

Semifinal, Time TBD

Saturday, Sept. 14

Classification game, 4 a.m. ET

Classification game, 8 a.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 15

Third-place game, 4 a.m. ET

Championship game, 8 a.m. ET

To see the full bracket, visit the FIBA World Cup's official website

Rosters

To see the rosters for all 32 participating teams, visit the FIBA World Cup's official site.

Preview

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

While USA won the last two FIBA World Cups in 2010 and 2014, there is some concern regarding this year's squad as it looks to win its third straight championship.

First, many of the eligible USA players opted not to participate this year, whether due to injury or wanting to prepare for the upcoming NBA season. That left this year's roster not quite as deep as it could have been had superstars such as Anthony Davis and James Harden decided to play, among others.

Then, USA had a surprising exhibition loss to Australia last Saturday, marking the end of a 78-game winning streak for Team USA that spanned 13 years. It was an unexpected setback for USA during its exhibition schedule, and it's one that it will look to bounce back from when it opens World Cup play against the Czech Republic on Sunday.

But neither of those concerns take away from the fact that Team USA has one of the more talented rosters in this year's FIBA World Cup, much like in years past. Kemba Walker and Donovan Mitchell should be great in the backcourt, while Gregg Popovich has taken over as head coach as the latest in a talented list of coaches, including assistant Steve Kerr.

However, there will be some other countries that should give USA a challenge.

Spain, which won the FIBA World Cup in 2006, should be a top contender with a veteran-heavy roster that includes Marc Gasol, Ricky Rubio and Sergio Llull.

France (Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum, Evan Fournier), Serbia (Nikola Jokic, Boban Marjanovic, Bogdan Bogdanovic) and Greece (Giannis Antetokounmpo) also have talented rosters and should be among the top teams in this year's FIBA World Cup.

After Team USA lost to Australia, it rebounded with a victory over Canada to end its exhibition schedule. And although that rare loss occurred, the team is still optimistic about its FIBA World Cup chances.

"We have a lot of room for growth," guard Jaylen Brown said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "It's going to be good when it comes together, the sky is the limit for this group."

It wouldn't be surprising if the World Cup ends with another USA championship. But it may have to overcome some adversity to get back to that point.