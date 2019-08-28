Amateur Golfers Rob Gaboriault, Bob Maritano Make Back-to-Back Holes-in-1

Francois Nel/Getty Images

The odds of hitting back-to-back holes-in-one, according to Austin Danforth of the Burlington Free Press, are one in 144 million.

Amateur golfers Rob Gaboriault and Bob Maritano scoffed at those long-shot odds during a casual round at the Links at Lang Farm in Essex Junction, Vermont, Tuesday afternoon. Gaboriault went first, drilling his hole-in-one of the 156-yard, par-3 10th hole—the first of his career. Maritano joined him with his 18th career hole-in-one.

"I was in a daze. To have one hole-in-one, even if it was Bob's or mine, is something that's pretty unbelievable," Gaboriault told Danforth. "But to have both be in the hole on your first shot of the day ... things like that just don't happen."

"I remember my first hole in one. That was down in Farmington [Conn.] in '69 in a driving rainstorm," added Maritano, the 1981 Vermont Amateur champion. "Probably three-fourths of them I can't remember the dates. They don't even faze me. But this one did because it was with a friend and it was his first."

While the two play together "several times a week," this particular round will be tough to top. That said, if any two guys could do that, it would seem to be Gaboriault and Maritano.