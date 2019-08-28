Report: Patriots Trade for O-Linemen Jermaine Eluemunor, Korey Cunningham

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The New England Patriots reportedly acquired offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor and Korey Cunningham in separate trades Wednesday.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reported news of the Baltimore Ravens' trade of Eluemunor to New England, while Cunningham announced his move in a since-deleted Instagram post.

"Arizona!! Man, it's been a fun year and a half out in the desert!" Cunningham wrote. "Thank you to Mr. [Bidwill], Steve Keim, and the Cardinals organization for allowing me to start off my career here. Wish you guys nothing but the best of luck this season! With that being said, I was just notified that I have been traded to the New England Patriots. Beyond excited to continue my career and to get back to work!!”

Field Yates of ESPN reported the Patriots sent a sixth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for Cunningham. There is no word on the compensation New England is sending to Baltimore.

