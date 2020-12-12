    Kevin Sumlin Fired by Arizona Amid 12-Game Losing Streak

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2020
    Alerted 23m ago in the B/R App

    Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin walks off the field after his team's 24-14 loss to Arizona State in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
    Darryl Webb/Associated Press

    The University of Arizona fired head football coach Kevin Sumlin after going 0-5 this season. 

    Arizona is in the midst of a 12-game losing streak dating back to last season and got throttled 70-7 by Arizona State in a rivalry game Friday night.

    Sumlin, 56, went 9-20 with the Wildcats in three losing campaigns. Once considered one of the brightest offensive minds in college football, Sumlin fell on hard times during the latter half of his tenure at Texas A&M and fared no better at Arizona.

    The Wildcats went 5-7 during Sumlin's first season at the helm, showing potential offensively but ranking among the Pac-12's worst defenses. They gave up 30-plus points in five of their final six contests.

    The defense did not fare much better in 2019, opening with an abysmal performance against Hawaii before continuing to struggle throughout the season. Arizona ranked 118th in the nation last season with 35.8 points allowed per game.

    This season, the Wildcats got off to a late start since the Pac-12 delayed the beginning of its campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Things didn't get any better for Arizona once things got underway, though, as it allowed 39.8 points per game, 121st in the country.

    Sumlin's departure continues a precipitous fall for a coach who once looked destined for an NFL future. His partnership with Johnny Manziel was one of the most thrilling coach-quarterback duos in recent college football history, but Sumlin failed to mesh with Kyler Murray or Kyle Allen after him. Murray and Allen both transferred from Texas A&M to find a much higher level of success and eventually land in the NFL.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Sumlin's resume reads like that of a far less successful Chip Kelly. Like Sumlin, Kelly's offense burned white-hot on collegiate spotlight before he got an NFL look with the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFL soon figured out Kelly after one solid season, and he's returned to college at UCLA to find less success.

    Overall, in 13 seasons as a college head coach at Houston, Texas A&M and Arizona, Sumlin owns a 95-63 record with seven bowl appearances.

    Related

      Arizona fires head coach Kevin Sumlin

      Arizona fires head coach Kevin Sumlin
      Arizona Wildcats Football logo
      Arizona Wildcats Football

      Arizona fires head coach Kevin Sumlin

      247Sports
      via 247Sports

      Arizona expected to fire Kevin Sumlin following 12th consecutive loss, per report

      Arizona expected to fire Kevin Sumlin following 12th consecutive loss, per report
      Arizona Wildcats Football logo
      Arizona Wildcats Football

      Arizona expected to fire Kevin Sumlin following 12th consecutive loss, per report

      Arizona Desert Swarm
      via Arizona Desert Swarm

      JT Daniels, Zamir White Shine as No. 9 Georgia Tops No. 25 Missouri 49-14

      JT Daniels, Zamir White Shine as No. 9 Georgia Tops No. 25 Missouri 49-14
      College Football logo
      College Football

      JT Daniels, Zamir White Shine as No. 9 Georgia Tops No. 25 Missouri 49-14

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Tom Herman Will Stay at Texas

      Longhorns AD releases statement amid Urban Meyer rumors: 'I want to reiterate Tom Herman is our coach'

      Tom Herman Will Stay at Texas
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Tom Herman Will Stay at Texas

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report