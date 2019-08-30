How to Watch AEW All Out: B/R Live Info, Start Time and Match Card

AEW

All Elite Wrestling is back Saturday with All Out, live from suburban Chicago, Illinois.

A stacked card features the inaugural AEW World Championship match between Chris Jericho and Adam Page, a ladder match between the Lucha Brothers and Young Bucks for the AAA world tag team titles, and Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears to settle their deeply personal feud.

Seven other bouts fill out the midcard with intriguing stakes and storylines. It's also the last major event before AEW's weekly show begins Oct. 2 on TNT.

Here is how to watch All Out and six things to pay special attention to.

Where and How to Watch

All Out will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, at Sears Centre in Chicago.

Those in the U.S. and Canada can order the event for $49.99 on B/R Live or through cable providers.

The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by a two-match pre-show called the Buy-In at 7 p.m.

Main Card

Chris Jericho vs. Adam Page (inaugural AEW World Championship)

Lucha Brothers (c) vs. Young Bucks (ladder match for AAA world tag team championship)

Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears

Kenny Omega vs. Pac

Best Friends vs. Dark Order (winner earns a first-round bye in the AEW world tag team championship tournament)

Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Joey Janela

Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt vs. SoCal Uncensored

Riho vs. Hikaru Shida

Buy-In

21-woman Casino Battle Royale (winner earns a match for the inaugural AEW women's world championship)

Private Party vs. Angelico and Jack Evans

Six Questions to be Answered

What can we expect from Darby Allin, Jimmy Havoc and Joey Janela?

All three of these men have pulled off an array of extreme spots in their early AEW tenure.

They've also been helped mightily by the TV-14 rating of the previous three events to get the full package of their respective characters across to fans. Dangerous spots, hardcore reinforcements like ladders, staple guns and thumbtacks and the occasional use of profanity have built the trio into shining examples of a large difference between AEW and WWE products.

With no hardcore stipulation for their match, though, how will they adjust? Will we see a more straightforward bout that showcases their in-ring psychology, or will rules be bent to pave the way for jaw-dropping stunts and the use of extracurricular objects?

How does his match against Kenny Omega impact Pac?

The match between Kenny Omega and Pac isn't something we expected leading up to All Out, but it's still one of the marquee attractions on the card.

With Jon Moxley being forced to pull out of his match against Omega due to a staph infection, Pac (formerly known as Neville in WWE), got the call as a replacement. Although he was one of the first signings in AEW's history, the former WWE cruiserweight champion makes his debut for the promotion after creative differences kept him off the previous events.

It raises the question: Was the plan for Pac to always make an appearance at All Out in some fashion? It likely wasn't going to be as an announced competitor in order to keep his debut a surprise, but it seems rather coincidental that he happened to be available after having creative differences at past shows.

Regardless, another well-known name on the roster is a good thing for AEW. How does this match affect Pac's early trajectory with the company?

What else can we expect from the "Escalera de la Muerte"?

This rivalry between two of the top tag teams in the world reaches new heights in what's being referred to as an "Escalera de la Muerte," the Lucha Brothers' version of a ladder match.

It's unknown just how different this will be from a typical ladder match, but The Young Bucks did hint at this playing into the Lucha Brothers' style as well as the potential addition of tables.

Are we in for more than just ladders in a title match for the AAA tag team world championship?

What surprises will we see in the Casino Battle Royale?

You might remember the men's version of the Casino Battle Royale from Double or Nothing. It was the first match in AEW history, and Adam Page won to clinch his spot in the inaugural AEW world championship bout.

The women's version will also have similar stakes, with the winner earning a shot at the AEW women's world championship Oct. 2 at the weekly show's first event in Washington D.C.

Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong and Brandi Rhodes are just a few of the announced participants, but there's still roughly half the field to fill out.

The early favorite to win is likely Britt Baker, who's been pushed as the face of the women's division since AEW's launch. It's hard to make a clear prediction, though, with half the participants unknown.

Could we see some legends of the industry as well as a few notable names from AAA and various Japanese promotions who AEW has strong business partnerships with? The opportunities to surprise and delight fans are in abundance in this match.

Who joins Cody Rhodes' side?

No feud at All Out has gotten as deeply personal as Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears.

The rivalry began with no obvious backstory as to why Spears plastered Cody on the head with a chair at Fyter Fest. It's blossomed because of the intricate storytelling AEW fans hoped to see from the young promotion.

After Spears laid Cody out with a chair shot, he brought in wrestling legend Tully Blanchard for psychological insight into what he can expect from his opponent at All Out.

Blanchard and Spears added a clause in the match contract stating only one person would be allowed in the corner of each competitor during the bout. It's obvious who accompanies Spears, but who accompanies the AEW executive vice president has yet to be announced.

Could it be Brandi or MJF? Could we see someone from Blanchard's past who can match wits with the Horseman? There are plenty of options, most of whom already have their own stake in the feud. The surprise addition will add another layer to this bout.

Who becomes the inaugural AEW world champion?



The All Out card ends with a bit of history as AEW crowns its first world champion.

Page, who won the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing to earn his spot in the title match, comes into All Out undefeated after additional wins over Jimmy Havoc, Jungle Boy and MJF in a four-way match at Fyter Fest and most recently a victory over Kip Sabian at Fight for the Fallen.

Jericho defeated Omega in the main event of Double or Nothing for a shot at the inaugural AEW World Championship. Since then, the former WWE world champion has demanded a thank you from fans for putting AEW on the map.

AEW can go in two completely different directions with the winner of this match. If Jericho wins, they're relying on a well-known legend of the industry to help carry the upstart brand into its weekly show. However, the veteran is 48 years old and has other priorities like his band and cruise line that may factor into putting the belt on him.

On the other hand, Page is a younger babyface with loads of potential and appears to be one of the bricks AEW will build its foundation on. The issue so far with Page is the crowd's lack of connection with him up to this point as he isn't nearly as well known as Jericho. Crowning "Hangman" as the promotion's inaugural champion could be seen as pushing someone who the fans aren't completely behind.

Will we see Jericho add another major title to his long list of accolades, or will Page actually ride a horse out of the Sears Centre?