Video: Aaron Rodgers, Multiple Packers Dress Up as 'Happy Gilmore' Characters

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The 2019 PGA Tour season wrapped up Sunday, but that didn't stop the Green Bay Packers from celebrating one of the most legendary golfers in film history.

Packers players dressed as Happy Gilmore characters as part of the team's annual luncheon with the Greater Green Bay Chamber. Aaron Rodgers' appearance as Hal the Orderly was particularly inspired:

The Pro Bowl quarterback certainly relishes the opportunity to have fun and think outside the box when it comes time to pick his outfit for the event. He donned a cowboy hat, denim jacket and jeans for last year's edition and combined with former teammate Brett Hundley to recreate Men in Black in 2016:

Rodgers and the Packers set a high bar to clear for the 2020 luncheon.