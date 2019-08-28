CB Nate Hairston Traded from Colts to Jets for 2020 6th-Round Draft Pick

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts reached an agreement Wednesday to trade cornerback Nate Hairston to the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Jets announced the deal, which is pending a physical.

Indy selected Hairston in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. He recorded 65 total tackles, six passes defended, two sacks and an interception across 27 appearances (11 starts) in two NFL seasons.

The 25-year-old Washington, D.C., native was tied for third on the Colts with eight tackles in the preseason.

Hairston will join a crowded Jets depth chart at cornerback, which received a boost Tuesday when top corner Trumaine Johnson returned to practice from a hamstring injury.

The newest member of the Jets could be thrown right into the mix for New York's preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

He's competing against the likes of Kyron Brown, Mark Myers and Parry Nickerson for a berth on the final 53-man roster. He should have an inside track since the Jets gave up an asset to get him.