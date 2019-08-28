Report: Alabama LB Dylan Moses out for Season After Suffering Torn ACL Injury

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses reportedly suffered a torn ACL in practice Tuesday and is expected to miss the entire 2019 season, according to AL.com's Matt Zenitz.

Moses is a junior who was expected to vie for multiple major defensive awards nationally after breaking out as a sophomore last season.

In 15 games last season, Moses registered 86 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks for a Crimson Tide defense that was among the best in the country.

After news of Moses' injury broke, Alabama head coach Nick Saban told ESPN's Chris Low the following: "Certainly, this is a character check for our team, and we're going to do everything to support Dylan and the people that have the opportunity now to fill in for Dylan."

With Christian Miller and Mack Wilson moving on to the NFL, Moses was set to be the clear leader of the Alabama linebacker corps in 2019.

Moses was listed as the starting middle linebacker in Saban's defense on the preseason depth chart ahead of freshman Shane Lee and sophomore Markail Benton.

Benton appeared in eight games last season and made 14 tackles. In 2017, 247Sports gave Benton a 4-star grade and ranked him as the No. 100 overall recruit in his class.

Meanwhile, 247Sports rated Lee as a 4-star prospect and the No. 78 overall recruit in the 2019 class.

While both Benton and Lee were highly touted coming out of high school, neither brings the type of experience to the table that Moses possessed.

Chris Hummer of 247Sports noted that Bama has dealt with several significant injuries to linebackers in recent years:

In addition to Moses reportedly missing all of 2019, Joshua McMillon is expected to miss the entire season with a knee injury as well.

Alabama is now in a difficult position in terms of replacing Moses so close to the start of the season, but Moses also finds himself in a conundrum of his own.

Moses was expected to be a first-round pick had he entered the NFL draft after his junior year, and while he has a long road to recovery ahead, Bleacher Report NFL draft analyst Matt Miller believes he can still be a top selection:

If Moses feels another year of recovery and a strong performance for the Tide in 2020 could help rebuild his draft stock even more, though, a return to Alabama next season is possible.

Alabama will open its 2019 schedule Saturday when it hosts the Duke Blue Devils.