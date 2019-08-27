Cardinals Executive VP, COO Ron Minegar Suspended 6 Weeks After DUI Arrest

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have suspended executive vice president and chief operating officer Ron Minegar, according to Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic.

The suspension—a minimum of six weeks without pay—comes after Minegar was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of driving under the influence. The team provided a strong statement after learning of the incident, via Molly Hudson of the Arizona Republic:

"Ron Minegar's actions last night are inexcusable. He made the decision to drive after drinking alcohol and is fortunate that he was pulled over before injuring anyone or himself. According to MADD, drunk driving results in almost 11,000 deaths per year and is the number one cause of fatalities on roadways. We fully recognize the seriousness of these actions and they will have serious consequences."

Minegar has been away from the team since the arrest and will not be allowed to attend team functions over the course of the suspension. He will also be excluded from all business operations.

There will reportedly be no additional punishment from the NFL.

The 60-year-old has been with the Cardinals since 2000 and is responsible for overseeing the organization's business operations.

Minegar's punishment is comparable to that of Cardinals general manager Steve Keim, who was suspended for five weeks last year after being arrested and pleading guilty to DUI charges.