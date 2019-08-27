Former MLS Star Colin Clark Dies at Age 35 After Suffering Heart Attack

Former MLS Star Colin Clark Dies at Age 35 After Suffering Heart AttackAugust 27, 2019
Former Major League Soccer midfielder Colin Clark died on Monday at the age of 35 after suffering a heart attack.
Kevin Lytle of the Fort Collins Coloradoan (h/t USA Today) reported the news, noting Clark played nine seasons for the Colorado Rapids, Houston Dynamo and Los Angeles Galaxy during his MLS career.
He also made one appearance for the United States national team in 2009.
The three MLS teams he played for reacted to the news on Tuesday:
Colorado Rapids @ColoradoRapids
The Colorado Rapids organization mourns the loss of former player and Colorado native Colin Clark. We would like to express our deepest sympathies to Colin's friends and family. https://t.co/Q2Clzf3wcU
Houston Dynamo @HoustonDynamo
Our entire club is saddened by the tragic news of the loss of Colin Clark. He was a huge part of our club from 2010 to 2012, and an even better person off the pitch. We’ll miss you, Colin. You’ll always be #ForeverOrange in our hearts & memories. https://t.co/Hok4InN7nS
LA Galaxy @LAGalaxy
The LA Galaxy mourn the loss of former player Colin Clark. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. https://t.co/v3XkDPrjka
Clark finished his MLS career with 15 goals and 13 assists and scored a career-best five goals during the 2007 campaign.
He started for the national team during a game against Haiti in July 2009 and trained with Aston Villa of the English Premier League.
