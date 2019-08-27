Former MLS Star Colin Clark Dies at Age 35 After Suffering Heart Attack

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 27, 2019

HOUSTON - MAY 04: Colin Clark #7 of the Houston Dynamo runs downfield after scoring against the Colorado Rapids in the second half at Robertson Stadium on May 4, 2011 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

Former Major League Soccer midfielder Colin Clark died on Monday at the age of 35 after suffering a heart attack. 

Kevin Lytle of the Fort Collins Coloradoan (h/t USA Today) reported the news, noting Clark played nine seasons for the Colorado Rapids, Houston Dynamo and Los Angeles Galaxy during his MLS career.

He also made one appearance for the United States national team in 2009.

The three MLS teams he played for reacted to the news on Tuesday:

Clark finished his MLS career with 15 goals and 13 assists and scored a career-best five goals during the 2007 campaign.

He started for the national team during a game against Haiti in July 2009 and trained with Aston Villa of the English Premier League.

Related

    Barca Still Confident Over Neymar

    PSG talks ended without agreement but Barca are optimistic

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca Still Confident Over Neymar

    PSG talks ended without agreement but Barca are optimistic

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Barca Director: We're 'Closer' to Signing Neymar

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca Director: We're 'Closer' to Signing Neymar

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Alexis to Inter a 'Done Deal'

    Man Utd forward set to leave on loan

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Alexis to Inter a 'Done Deal'

    Man Utd forward set to leave on loan

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Montpellier Screamer vs. Lyon 🔥

    Unbelievable hit by Souquet 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Montpellier Screamer vs. Lyon 🔥

    Unbelievable hit by Souquet 🎥

    Streamja
    via Streamja