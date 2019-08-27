Former MLS Star Colin Clark Dies at Age 35 After Suffering Heart Attack

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Former Major League Soccer midfielder Colin Clark died on Monday at the age of 35 after suffering a heart attack.

Kevin Lytle of the Fort Collins Coloradoan (h/t USA Today) reported the news, noting Clark played nine seasons for the Colorado Rapids, Houston Dynamo and Los Angeles Galaxy during his MLS career.

He also made one appearance for the United States national team in 2009.

The three MLS teams he played for reacted to the news on Tuesday:

Clark finished his MLS career with 15 goals and 13 assists and scored a career-best five goals during the 2007 campaign.

He started for the national team during a game against Haiti in July 2009 and trained with Aston Villa of the English Premier League.