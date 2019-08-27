Watch Ex-WWE Star CM Punk Star in Trailer for 'Girl on the Third Floor' Movie

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 27, 2019

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 file photo, CM Punk stands in his corner before a welterweight bout at UFC 203 in Cleveland. CM Punk won the fight of his life this week when he was cleared by a jury of defamation and invasion of privacy in a lawsuit brought by a wrestling doctor. But he still has a big one ahead when he fights at UFC 225 in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
David Dermer/Associated Press

The official trailer for the upcoming horror movie Girl on the Third Floor starring former WWE Superstar CM Punk was released Tuesday.

In the trailer, Punk's character is attempting to renovate a house he and his pregnant wife moved into, but he runs into some unexpected and terrifying issues:

According to Eric Diaz of Nerdist, Punk is a longtime lover of horror-related movies and shows, which makes him an ideal fit for the film.

Punk is best known for his time in WWE, but he has had virtually no involvement in professional wrestling since leaving WWE in 2014.

Instead, Punk has focused on MMA, as he fought in a pair of fights for UFC, losing both. He is also now a commentator for Cage Fury Fighting Championships.

There has recently been a great deal of speculation regarding Punk potentially returning to wrestling. All Elite Wrestling's All Out pay-per-view is being held near Punk's hometown of Chicago on Saturday, and Punk is appearing at the Starrcast convention that day in the Windy City.

While AEW and Starrcast are technically independent of each other, they have a working relationship, and Punk's involvement has created no shortage of buzz.

Even if a return to wrestling isn't in the cards for Punk, his role in Girl on the Third Floor will have him in the spotlight when it hits theaters and digital platforms Oct. 25.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

