TMZ Leaks Video of DeMarcus Cousins Allegedly Threatening to Kill Christy West

TMZ Leaks Video of DeMarcus Cousins Allegedly Threatening to Kill Christy WestAugust 27, 2019
DeMarcus Cousins' ex-girlfriend, Christy West, alleged that the Los Angeles Lakers center threatened to kill her when she refused to let their seven-year-old son attend his wedding to Morgan Lang last week.
In audio of an August 23 phone call acquired by TMZ Sports, a person speaking with West says, "I'm gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level. Can I have my son here, please?"
When West says no, the other person responds, "I'm gonna make sure I put a bullet in your f--king head."
West alleged that the voice in the recording belongs to Cousins, and she submitted the audio to the Mobile Police Department in Mobile, Alabama.
West has reportedly filed a restraining order for her and her son against Cousins, although she said she is open to Cousins having supervised visits with the child.
In addition to what was said in the audio recording, West alleged that Cousins said he would kill her "even if he didn't have to get his hands dirty doing it."
West has also said in court documents that Cousins once choked her as well.
After spending the 2018-19 season with the Golden State Warriors, Cousins signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Lakers this offseason. The 29-year-old veteran is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 campaign, though, after tearing his ACL during a workout.
In an effort to replace the four-time All-Star, the Lakers signed another veteran big man in Dwight Howard on Monday.
