TMZ Leaks Video of DeMarcus Cousins Allegedly Threatening to Kill Christy West

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins' ex-girlfriend, Christy West, alleged that the Los Angeles Lakers center threatened to kill her when she refused to let their seven-year-old son attend his wedding to Morgan Lang last week.

In audio of an August 23 phone call acquired by TMZ Sports, a person speaking with West says, "I'm gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level. Can I have my son here, please?"

When West says no, the other person responds, "I'm gonna make sure I put a bullet in your f--king head."

West alleged that the voice in the recording belongs to Cousins, and she submitted the audio to the Mobile Police Department in Mobile, Alabama.