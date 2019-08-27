US Open Tennis 2019: TV Schedule, Start Times for Tuesday Night Draw

TPN/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal will get his 2019 U.S Open campaign underway on Tuesday, as he starts off the evening session at the Arthur Ashe Stadium against John Millman.

Nadal will be seeking to clinch his 19th overall Grand Slam success in New York, something that would put him to within one of great rival Roger Federer. The legendary Spaniard won his 12th French Open crown earlier in the season.

Following him will be 2017 women's champion Sloane Stephens, who takes on Anna Kalinskaya. At the Louis Armstrong Stadium, Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrigos are among the big names in action.

Here is the schedule for Tuesday night's matches and a preview of what's to come from Flushing Meadows.

Tuesday Night Schedule

Arthur Ashe Stadium - 7 p.m. (ET)

(2) Rafael Nadal vs. John Millman

(11) Sloane Stephens vs. Anna Kalinskaya

Louis Armstrong Stadium - 7 p.m. (ET)

(9) Aryna Sabalenka vs. Victoria Azarenka

(28) Nick Kyrgios vs. Steve Johnson

TV Info: ESPN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Watch ESPN (U.S.), Amazon Prime (UK)

Preview

It's been another memorable year for Nadal and he'll be desperate to add to his customary success in Paris by clinching his fourth U.S. Open success.

Of all the major venues away from Roland Garros, it's Flushing Meadows where the 33-year-old has enjoyed the most success, with his most recent coming in 2017. A year ago, his pursuit of glory ended in the semi-finals against Juan Martin del Potro, as he was forced to retire at the start of the third set.

The man himself has spoken of how much he enjoys playing in front of the New York crowds:

Nadal has only played one tournament since Wimbledon, thriving at the Canadian Open, where he hammered Daniil Medvedev in the final.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion will be the big favourite up against Millman, although the Australian shouldn't be taken lightly. In the fourth round a year ago, he was able to produce a huge upset to get past Federer in the fourth round:

That encounter will be followed by Stephens' meeting with Kalinskaya, with the home-crowd favourite seeking to replicate her heroics from two years ago. The American has been inconsistent in the Grand Slam events since that surprise success in 2017, only making it beyond the quarter-finals on one occasion—the 2018 French Open.

She's struggled for form since Wimbledon this summer too, enduring Round 1 exits at the Washington Open and Canadian Open, as well as a Round 2 defeat at the Cincinnati Masters.

Per Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times, she's made some big decisions off the court in a bid to rediscover a spark:

Christopher Clarey of the New York Times commented on what has been a challenging campaign for her:

Those in attendance at the Louis Armstrong Stadium will be in for an intriguing night too, as a match involving Kyrgios is rarely dull.

The fiery Australian has the natural talent to go far at the U.S. Open, although he's frequently combusted on the big stage. Up against American player Johnson, it will be fascinating to see how he handles the crowd being behind his opponent.

After that encounter, it's an all-Belarusian affair. Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka will be out to improve on a challenging year, although faces a big challenge against rising star and ninth seed Sabalenka.