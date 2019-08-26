Jaguars' Matt Overton Offers to Buy Colts Tickets from Angry Fans to Donate

R Brent Smith/Associated Press

An AFC South rival is looking to help the Indianapolis community.

Jacksonville Jaguars long snapper Matt Overton offered to buy season tickets from Indianapolis Colts fans who are looking for a refund following Andrew Luck's shocking retirement. Overton said he would donate the tickets to the Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis:

Overton played for the Colts from 2012 through 2016 and was a Pro Bowler during the 2013 campaign. Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com noted he still lives in Indianapolis during the offseason with his fiancee, who is from the city.

"Riley Hospital is near and dear to me," Overton said. "It's near and dear to the entire community of Indianapolis and if we can help these kids and families go to a game and cheer on their favorite team, the Colts, let's make it happen."

According to DiRocco, the long snapper had not received any offers as of Monday afternoon.

Luck announced his retirement Saturday, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the decision came in part because the quarterback is "mentally worn down, and now checking out."

Indianapolis selected the Stanford product with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2012 NFL draft, and he developed into a four-time Pro Bowler. He also won the 2018 Comeback Player of the Year by completing 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,593 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

His presence was a primary reason there was optimism for the Colts entering the new season, but fans who have lost that optimism at least have another option—get their tickets to Overton and the Riley Hospital for Children.