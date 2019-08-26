Colts' Jacoby Brissett, Ryan Kelly Rip Fans Booing Andrew Luck for Retiring

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett didn't appreciate the reaction many fans had to Andrew Luck's retirement Saturday.

Brissett told reporters Monday he was disappointed to hear boos rain down from some fans at Lucas Oil Stadium, per Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports:

"I had already had conversations with Andrew, so I was at peace with it, but I wish he could have done it his way. That sucked as a teammate, to see that and feel the reaction he got from the fans for him. That hurt more than anything. It sucked. Especially a guy like that, who has done as much as he has done, and what he's been through, even before I got here."

Center Ryan Kelly was a bit more direct with his feelings on the subject.

"I thought it was bulls--t, simple as that," he said, per Albert Breer of The MMQB.

Luck heard the boos, too.

"I'd be lying if I didn't say I heard the reaction," he said Saturday night, per Kelsey Driscoll of AOL. "It hurt, I'll be honest. It hurt."

According to Peter King of Pro Football Talk, Luck informed head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard of his decision to retire last Monday. Reich told reporters during his press conference on Monday that the plan had been for Luck to address his teammates after their preseason game Saturday about his decision, and for the team to later hold a press conference.

But ESPN's Adam Schefter got the scoop and reported it during the game on Saturday, with fans around the stadium becoming aware of the news before the game concluded. As Luck walked off the field after the contest he was swarmed by reporters, and boos were heard at the stadium.

Reich, along with Luck's teammates, understood his decision and supported him:

The debate since has focused on whether Colts fans were justified in booing the man who had provided the organization with several great seasons and a playoff berth last year. Some have argued it was simply an emotional, in-the-moment response for a fanbase that came into the season with Super Bowl hopes and perhaps felt those chances were severely diminished without Luck.

Others have argued it was disrespectful and unsympathetic to boo a man who simply felt he could no longer endure a consistent string of injuries and long rehabilitations by continuing to play football.

Either way, Luck's teammates didn't approve. They made that much clear on Monday.