Answering the Universal DH Question and MLB's Other Hotly Contested Debates

5 of 10

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Robot umpires made their debut in July during the independent Atlantic League All-Star Game, and while the technology is still being refined, that was a big step.

"This is an exciting night for MLB, the Atlantic League, baseball generally," MLB senior vice president of economics and operations Morgan Sword told reporters. "This idea has been around for a long time, and it's the first time it's been brought to life in a comprehensive way."

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred sounded confident while talking about the future implementation of robot umpires in the majors:

"We need to see how it works, first in the Atlantic League and then probably other places, meaning other parts of minor league baseball, before it comes to Major League Baseball. Kind of gets back to the question that I was asked earlier about the baseball. We hear all the time from players: Why don't we have an electronic strike zone, why don't we have an electronic strike zone? We try to be responsive to those sorts of expressions of concern. We have spent a lot of time and money on the technology. It's not just to address player concerns. It obviously has broadcasting uses. That same technology can be used in our broadcast, which has value to our fans. But we feel it's incumbent upon us — people that play the game raised this as something that could make the game better. We kind of feel it's incumbent on us to figure out whether we could make it work. And that's what we're doing."

Players seem to be split on the idea, with those on each side featured in an article by B/R's Scott Miller in July.

How long before this is more than just a hypothetical?

We shall see.

Answer: No robot umpires on the horizon, at least not until the technology improves.