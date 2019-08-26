FIFA 20: Latest Info on Modes, Gameplay Videos and More

INA FASSBENDER/Getty Images

FIFA 20 is almost upon us, and it comes with a major new mode—Volta.

EA Sports' latest offering brings with it a blast from the past in the form of the FIFA Street-inspired mode.

In Volta, players can take part in three-, four- or five-a-side games of street football and futsal in smaller, urban arenas.

Although the rules can be customised, matches have already been simplified with the likes of cards, offsides, fatigue and injuries switched off.

What's more, skill moves and adding flair to shots or passes have also been streamlined in Volta, so players can show off their tricks more easily.



Here's a look at some of the gameplay:

Real-world players can be used in Volta, but you can also create a male or female personalised avatar, with customisable clothing, hairstyles and tattoos.

Female avatars can also be used in the Women's World Cup and as a manager in Career Mode, which will also boast more customisation options than in previous editions:

An even bigger change to the Career Mode is the addition of interactive press conferences and one-on-one player conversations, in which your responses will impact the morale and performances of your squad.

Dynamic Player Potential—in which a player's game time and performances can affect their development or decline, depending on their age—also looks set to be a significant addition to the mode.

As for the gameplay itself, there are multiple changes for players to be aware of:

One-on-one duels will take on increased prominence in FIFA 20.

Attackers will have more options whether they look to beat opponents with pace or skill thanks to the introduction of Strafe Dribbling, while Active Touch Tackling will reward defenders for well-timed interventions by helping their team take possession of the ball, which was an issue on FIFA 19.

New ball physics should make for more authentic movement, too, while set pieces have also been overhauled to give players greater control over their free-kicks and penalties.

The Volta mode and the changes made to the Career Mode appear promising, but FIFA 20 will live or die on the gameplay, so it's vital EA gets these changes right.

The standard edition of FIFA 20 will be released on September 27. The Champions and Ultimate Editions of the game will be available three days earlier.