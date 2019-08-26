Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on Aug. 26

TF-Images/Getty Images

The European top scorers' list is still dominated by players from the smaller competitions this early in the season, but several favourites for this year's Golden Shoe had productive weekends, adding to their tally.

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski bagged a hat-trick in the win over Schalke 04, and both Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero were on target for Manchester City. Antoine Griezmann and Mohamed Salah were among the other top stars to find the net twice.

Here is a look at the Golden Shoe standings on the morning of Monday, August 26:

1. Erik Sorga, Flora Tallinn: 23 x 1.0 = 23.0

2. Muamer Tankovic, Hammarby, 12 x 1.5 = 18

T3. Jordan Larsson, Norrkoping: 11 x 1.5 = 16.5

T3. Vitaly Kvashuk, FK Gomel: 11 x 1.5 = 16.5

T5. Filip Valencic, Inter Turku: 15 x 1 = 15.0

T5. Tarik Elyounoussi, AIK: 10 x 1.5 = 15

T17: Robert Lewandowski, Bayern: 5 x 2.0 = 10

T17: Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 5 x 2.0 = 10

T:29: Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 4 x 2.0 = 8

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt.co.uk.

Rules: UEFA have assigned each European competition a difficulty rating between one and two. The total amount of goals for each player will be multiplied by the difficulty rating to reach a final score.

For example, Erik Sorga's 23 goals are only worth 23 points, as they have been scored in the Estonian league, assigned the lowest difficulty. By contract, Robert Lewandowski's five goals result in 10 points, because they were scored in the harder Bundesliga.

Recap

Lewandowski has enjoyed a phenomenal start to the season, scoring five goals in his first two matches to get his Golden Shoe bid going.

He scored every one of Bayern's three goals away to Schalke, the team's first win of the campaign. Sports writer Cristian Nyari believes the Pole has entered the discussion of best players in the world:

Winning the Golden Shoe would surely strengthen his care.

In England, Aguero bagged his third and fourth goals of the season in the 3-1 win over Bournemouth, while Sterling also continued his fine form by netting once. Aguero's second was also his 400th career goal, although he had no idea until he was informed after the match:

Liverpool maintained their perfect start thanks to a 3-1 win over Arsenal, in which Salah netted twice. Norwich City's Teemu Pukki also continued his hot streak, bagging his fifth goal in the 3-2 loss to Chelsea.

Barcelona got their first win of the season despite some early trouble against Real Betis, who took the lead at the Camp Nou. Griezmann scored his first two La Liga goals for the Blaugrana in the comeback:

Paris Saint-Germain also got their first win of the season against Toulouse, in part thanks to two goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.