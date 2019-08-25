Aaron Judge Homers as Yankees Beat Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers to Earn Series Win

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The New York Yankees took two of three games from the Los Angeles Dodgers in what could be a World Series preview.

The teams split the first two in the series, but the Bronx Bombers came through with a 5-1 win Sunday night as DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Judge and Mike Ford each hit solo home runs off Clayton Kershaw.

Domingo German earned the win Sunday after allowing just one run in six innings.

Kershaw had dominant stuff for much of the night, striking out 12 batters with zero walks across seven innings. However, he made a few mistakes, and the Yankees made him pay with a trio of home runs.

It continued a trend, as the Yankees set the major league record with 59 home runs in a month, per MLB Stats. Judge did his part with a home run in all three games of the series.

New York only got one more hit off Kershaw—a single by Mike Tauchman—but it was enough to knock the three-time Cy Young Award winner out of the game.

The Yankees added some insurance runs in the final two innings, while their own bullpen shut down the Dodgers down with three hitless innings. Aroldis Chapman struck out three batters in the ninth, although it wasn't a save situation.

With wins over Kershaw on Sunday and Hyun-Jin Ryu on Friday, New York showed why it remains a top contender to bring home a championship this season. There are questions about starting pitching, but the offense can score against anyone, and the bullpen is extremely difficult to score against.

Los Angeles remains in line for home-field advantage in the National League with a 6.5-game lead over the Atlanta Braves. However, there is likely some concern after their top two starters allowed a combined six home runs in losses over the weekend.