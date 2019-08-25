Colts' T.Y. Hilton Dedicates Season to Andrew Luck, Reveals Reaction to Retirement

Colts' T.Y. Hilton Dedicates Season to Andrew Luck, Reveals Reaction to RetirementAugust 26, 2019
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton posted a heartfelt message to Andrew Luck on Twitter after Luck announced his retirement from the NFL.
In addition to praising his now-former teammate, he said he's dedicating the 2019 season to the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback.
TY Hilton @TYHilton13
Every time i think about it, Tears start to flow 😭😭😭. No one understands you like i do. Our bond is one of a kind. I’ve decided to dedicate my season to my BEST FRIEND. I Love You 12. #Luck2Hilton https://t.co/9a3JzxNum2
Luck rocked the football world Saturday when he confirmed he was walking away, citing how he had fallen out of love with the sport after suffering numerous injuries throughout his career.
Indianapolis Colts @Colts
Andrew Luck announces his retirement from the @NFL. https://t.co/PK9ADYBuOX
Hilton and Luck formed a dynamic connection in Indianapolis. Together they combined for 6,503 yards and 34 touchdowns through the air, per Pro Football Reference.
Nobody questions Luck's value to the Colts. The team went 4-12 in 2017 while he was recovering from shoulder surgery. Then it won 10 games and made the playoffs in 2018 when he returned.
However, Indianapolis could use his sudden departure as a source of motivation, much as Hilton will do in the year ahead.
