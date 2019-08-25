Bettor Puts $25K for Chiefs to Win 2020 Super Bowl at 6-1 Odds

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Somebody is feeling very confident about the Kansas City Chiefs.  

On Sunday, one bettor placed a total of $25,000 on the Chiefs at 6-1 to win Super Bowl LIV.

Kansas City reached the AFC Championship Game last season, losing 37-31 to the New England Patriots in overtime. Oddsmakers expect the two teams to compete for the conference title once again in 2019.

The Patriots (+650) are the betting favorites at Caesars Palace sportsbook to be Super Bowl champions, with the Chiefs (+700) following closely behind.

Kansas City has the NFL's best young quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns en route to winning MVP in his second season. The team also addressed one of its biggest weaknesses by firing defensive coordinator Bob Sutton and hiring Steve Spagnuolo.

After trading Dee Ford to the San Francisco 49ers, the Chiefs further augmented their defense by acquiring Frank Clark and signing Alex Okafor and Tyrann Mathieu.

In Bleacher Report's most recent power rankings, Kansas City came in third behind the Patriots and New Orleans Saints.

The Chiefs have the pieces to win their second Super Bowl. And as the bettor's significant wager shows, they currently have odds strong enough to yield a solid return should that happen.

