NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs Climbing, Colts Falling as Season Nears

0 of 32

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The NFL preseason is halfway complete, but the finish line is actually nearer than that. Few starters play in the fourth week of the exhibition season, and all 16 games that week take place next Thursday.

We're about to hit preseason crunch time, and soon after that, we'll be on the brink of the real thing.

How do the league's 32 teams stack up entering the pinnacle of the preseason schedule? As always, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have gathered to slot the teams from worst to first.

Taking preseason play, practice performances, injuries and wacky Antonio Brown-like developments into consideration, here's how our correspondents set the table for Week 3.