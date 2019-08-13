NFL Power Rankings: Patriots Overtake Saints for Top Spot in B/R Rankings

0 of 32

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The first week of the NFL preseason is in the books, and while you can't count on the first slate of exhibition contests to create seismic shake-ups, that doesn't mean nothing changed—even if most of the changes happened on (or off) the practice field.

The starters who did play didn't see much time. Thankfully, there were no major injuries to the ones who did step onto the field. As such, this week's power rankings look a lot like last week's.

But there was a trade or two. We're a week longer into holdouts by a couple of the league's top tailbacks and an injury that continues to dog a potential MVP candidate.

And things in Oakland, as they often do, just got weird.

As will be the case each and every week throughout the preseason and regular season, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski and Gary Davenport have gathered to slot the teams from worst to first.

This time, the emphasis is on the developments that might actually matter.