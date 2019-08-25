Video: Watch Rory McIlroy Struggle to Raise 2019 FedEx Cup Trophy After $15M Win

Video: Watch Rory McIlroy Struggle to Raise 2019 FedEx Cup Trophy After $15M WinAugust 25, 2019
Not even a $15 million prize could help Rory McIlroy cleanly lift the imposing FedEx Cup.
McIlroy shot a four-under 66 in Sunday's final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta to bring his tournament total to 18 under. It was enough to eclipse second-place finisher Xander Schauffele by four strokes and capture the FedEx Cup title and the prize money that comes with it.
The celebration required some heavy lifting:
McIlroy had to make up some ground heading into the Tour Championship considering he was fifth in the FedEx Cup standings behind Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed. The road to the title was clearer, though, with a simplified new format for this year's tournament that relied on staggered stroke play instead of overall points.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
The ultimate ending to an unbelievable year. 🏆 @McIlroyRory has won the 2019 @PlayoffFinale, becoming a #FedExCup champion for the second time. #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/CKJiZo1JFE
Adam Silverstein @SilversteinAdam
Rory McIlroy will be the third golfer to win two Tour Championships, and he'll do it inside of four years. It took Tiger and Phil 8-10 between theirs.
Thomas started at 10 under as the leader, while Cantlay (eight under), Koepka (seven under), Reed (six under) and McIlroy (five under) were chasing from second through fifth place, respectively.
Those from sixth to 10th place started at four under, those from 11th to 15th place started at three under, those from 16th to 20th place started at two under, those from 21st through 25th place started at one under and those from 26th through 30th place started at even par.
McIlroy finished with a lower score than Thomas, who finished in a tie for third with Koepka at 13 under, in all four rounds but had to hold off Schauffele with clutch putting down the stretch.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Clutch putt by @McIlroyRory. The lead is 2 with 2 to play. #QuickHits https://t.co/XhfLy6SMKv
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Mic drop? 👊 🎤 The lead is 3 for @McIlroyRory. #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/AvZrTlkjyQ
The victor's grasp on the tournament appeared to slip with bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15, but he bounced back with a critical par save on 16, a birdie on 17 to create some breathing room and another birdie on 18 to clinch.
The end result was $15 million and a trophy-based weight-lifting session.
McIlroy Wins Tour Championship and $15M FedEx Cup 💰