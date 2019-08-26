EFL Cup 2019 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2nd-Round Fixtures

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The 2019 Carabao Cup will continue with Round 2 this week, starting on Tuesday.

Holders Manchester City are the favourites to repeat, per bet365 (h/t OddsChecker), but won't be in action until the third round. The Premier League clubs active in Europe have not yet entered the tournament.

Round 2 will serve up one all-Premier League fixture, with Leicester City going up against Newcastle United. Other matches to keep an eye on are the clash between West Ham United and League Two's Newport County, and Southampton's visit to Fulham, who were relegated from the top flight last year.

Here is a look at the full draw:

Sky Sports will broadcast two matches: the clash between Newport and West Ham on Tuesday and Wednesday's tie between Lincoln City and Everton. Both will start at 7:45 p.m. BST.

American viewers will be able to watch one additional match through ESPN, with Tuesday's meeting of Crewe Alexandra and Aston Villa starting at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Carabao Cup Odds (bet365, via OddsChecker):

Manchester City: 4-1

Liverpool: 8-1

Tottenham Hotspur: 10-1

Manchester United: 10-1

Chelsea: 10-1

Arsenal: 12-1

The early stages of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup always serve up opportunities for some of the minnows in the English game to go up against major names from the top division, and this year is no exception.

Newport will welcome West Ham to Rodney Parade, in what will be another significant match for many of their players after ousting Leicester in the FA Cup last season before falling to Manchester City in the fifth round.

Manager Michael Flynn has urged his side not to look forward to Tuesday too much, per Andrew Penman of the South Wales Argus: "West Ham hasn't been mentioned [in the dressing room]. The players have been good as gold. They just concentrate on the next game. If you start looking too far ahead, you quickly fall behind."

Premier League clubs always have to weigh the importance of the trophy and whether they want to rest their top players, even this early in the season. Leicester sit in fourth place in the league after a bright start, so manager Brendan Rodgers will have a tough call to make ahead of the visit of Bournemouth on Saturday.

Newcastle are even more likely to rest their starters after an indifferent start to the season, with just one win in their first three matches. However, that victory did come in their most recent match, a stunning upset away to Tottenham.

Former Magpies striker Alan Shearer was impressed:

Fulham dropped out of the Premier League last season but have started the new campaign well, earning nine points from five matches and sitting in fifth place in the Championship table.

Several of last year's Premier League stars still ply their trade at Craven Cottage, and they could provide Southampton with a real challenge.