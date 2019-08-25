Report: Lamar Miller's ACL Tear Confirmed; Texans RB Out for Season with Injury

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller suffered a torn ACL and will miss the 2019 NFL season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

Schefter initially reported Saturday the Texans believed Miller tore his ACL during their 34-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and an MRI confirmed the extent of his injury.

