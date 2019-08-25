Report: Lamar Miller's ACL Tear Confirmed; Texans RB Out for Season with Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2019

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 24: Lamar Miller #26 of the Houston Texans leaves the game after an injury in the first quarter during a NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller suffered a torn ACL and will miss the 2019 NFL season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

Schefter initially reported Saturday the Texans believed Miller tore his ACL during their 34-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and an MRI confirmed the extent of his injury.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: AB Loses 2nd Helmet Grievance vs. NFL

    Antonio Brown will have to find a different helmet to wear

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: AB Loses 2nd Helmet Grievance vs. NFL

    Antonio Brown will have to find a different helmet to wear

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Execs Shocked by Luck's Retirement, but They Shouldn't Be

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Execs Shocked by Luck's Retirement, but They Shouldn't Be

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Colts Won't Take Back Any Money from Luck

    Indy could have recouped $24.8M.

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Colts Won't Take Back Any Money from Luck

    Indy could have recouped $24.8M.

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Daniel Jones-Eli Manning Transition Can Happen This Season for Giants

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Daniel Jones-Eli Manning Transition Can Happen This Season for Giants

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report