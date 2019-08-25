Premier League Table: 2019 EPL Week 3 Standings and Sunday Results

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester City moved to within two points of Liverpool after beating Bournemouth 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday. Sergio Aguero scored twice and Raheem Sterling bagged another at the Vitality Stadium to move the Citizens into second place.

Later in the day, Tottenham Hotspur were stunned during a disappointing home defeat to Newcastle United. The Magpies got their first win of the season thanks to an early goal from Joelinton.

Spurs were beaten, but Burnley earned a point against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium. The Clarets had three points in the bag after Ashley Barnes opened the scoring, until Raul Jimenez won and converted a penalty deep into injury time.

Sunday Scores

Bournemouth 1-3 Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Burnley

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 3, 3, +6, 3

2. Manchester City: 3, 2, +7, 7

3. Arsenal: 3, 2, 0, 6

4. Leicester City: 3, 1, +1, 5

5. Manchester United: 3, 1, +3, 4

6. Burnley: 3, 1, +2, 4

7. Tottenham Hotspur: 3, 1, +1, 4

8. Brighton & Hove Albion: 3, 1, +1, 4

9. Sheffield United: 3, 1, 0, 4

10. Crystal Palace: 3, 1, 0, 4

11. Bournemouth: 3, 1, -1, 4

12. Everton: 3, 1, -1, 4

13. Chelsea: 3, 1, -3, 4

14. West Ham United: 3, 1, -3, 4

15. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 3, 0, 0, 3

16. Aston Villa: 3, 1, -1, 3

17. Norwich City: 3, 1, -2, 3

18. Southampton: 3, 1, -2, 3

19. Newcastle United: 3, 1, -2, 3

20. Watford: 3, 0, -6, 0

Aguero got off the mark in the 15th minute after being played in by Kevin De Bruyne. City were hardly coasting, though, with Bournemouth not afraid to be aggressive in the middle of the park to try and subdue the influence of De Bruyne.

The Cherries couldn't muster much of an attacking threat of their own, with centre-forward Callum Wilson cutting an isolated and frustrated figure up top. Bournemouth never gained enough of a foothold in midfield to work the ball between the lines.

City were typically bossing possession while De Bruyne and David Silva pulled the strings. The latter was making his 400th appearance for the club and marked the occasion with one more quality assist for Sterling two minutes before the break.

Bournemouth hit back thanks to a spectacular free-kick from substitute Harry Wilson in first-half stoppage time:

The Cherries kept the pressure on after the break, but City continued to use the ball with greater purpose. Silva in particular was showing off his quality on a landmark day.

Aguero benefited from another of the 33-year-old's contributions when he doubled his tally and sealed the points four minutes after the hour mark:

Spurs want to feature more strongly in this season's title race, but the Liywhites showed signs of vulnerability when substitute Christian Atsu teed up Joelinton to put the Magpies in front in the 27th minute.

The latter joined Newcastle in a club-record deal worth £40 million this summer, and his power and pace caused a host of problems for Tottenham's defence. Centre-back Davinson Sanchez was notably struggling to contain the burly Brazilian.

One goal proved enough to leave Spurs stunned, while Newcastle reaped the benefits of a stubborn rearguard action.

Wolves were punished for failing to keep Burnley target man Ashley Barnes under wraps. He netted his fourth goal in three matches when meeting a cross from Dwight McNeil on 13 minutes:

Precocious winger McNeil is developing a niche as the creative fulcrum for the Clarets.

The game appeared to be slipping away from Wolves until Erik Pieters brought down Jimenez in the box. Wolves' No. 9 made no mistake from the spot in the 97th minute to earn a memorable draw.