NFL Rumors: Colts Won't Recoup $24.8M from Andrew Luck Despite Retirement

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2019

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck speaks during a news conference following the team's NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. The oft-injured star is retiring at age 29. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts agreed to allow quarterback Andrew Luck to keep $24.8 million in bonus money they could have recouped after he announced his retirement Saturday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the Colts agreed last week to not force Luck to repay any of his $32 million signing bonus or a $12 million roster bonus he was paid in March. Luck could have been forced to repay $12.8 million of the signing bonus and the full roster bonus.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Colts Won't Take Back Any Money from Luck

    Indy could have recouped $24.8M.

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Report: Colts Won't Take Back Any Money from Luck

    Indy could have recouped $24.8M.

    Adam Schefter
    via ESPN.com

    The Case for Optimism in Indianapolis

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    The Case for Optimism in Indianapolis

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Could Colts Be Prime Landing Spot for QB Brian Hoyer?

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Could Colts Be Prime Landing Spot for QB Brian Hoyer?

    Devon Clements
    via Patriotmaven

    Daniel Jones-Eli Manning Transition Can Happen This Season for Giants

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Daniel Jones-Eli Manning Transition Can Happen This Season for Giants

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report