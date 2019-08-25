NFL Rumors: Colts Won't Recoup $24.8M from Andrew Luck Despite Retirement

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts agreed to allow quarterback Andrew Luck to keep $24.8 million in bonus money they could have recouped after he announced his retirement Saturday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the Colts agreed last week to not force Luck to repay any of his $32 million signing bonus or a $12 million roster bonus he was paid in March. Luck could have been forced to repay $12.8 million of the signing bonus and the full roster bonus.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.