Alex Rins Wins 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Britain; Andrea Dovizioso Crashes Out

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2019

Repsol Honda Team's Spanish rider Marc Marquez (2nd R) leads from Suzuki Ecstar's Spanish rider Alex Rins (2nd L) during the Moto GP race of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire, central England, on August 25, 2019. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)
ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Alex Rins won the MotoGP Grand Prix of Britain on Sunday, while Andrea Dovizioso crashed out in a major accident.

Rins just edged out Marc Marquez on the finish line, sticking a late move to win by the smallest of margins:

Dovizioso made contact with Fabio Quartararo early in the race, sending the Italian flying through the air. His bike also caught fire:

He was taken off the track on a stretcher but got to his feet once he was out of harm's way:

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

