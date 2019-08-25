Alex Rins Wins 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Britain; Andrea Dovizioso Crashes Out

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Alex Rins won the MotoGP Grand Prix of Britain on Sunday, while Andrea Dovizioso crashed out in a major accident.

Rins just edged out Marc Marquez on the finish line, sticking a late move to win by the smallest of margins:

Dovizioso made contact with Fabio Quartararo early in the race, sending the Italian flying through the air. His bike also caught fire:

He was taken off the track on a stretcher but got to his feet once he was out of harm's way:

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.