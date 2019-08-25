Alex Rins Wins 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Britain; Andrea Dovizioso Crashes Out

Alex Rins Wins 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Britain; Andrea Dovizioso Crashes OutAugust 25, 2019
Alex Rins won the MotoGP Grand Prix of Britain on Sunday, while Andrea Dovizioso crashed out in a major accident.
Rins just edged out Marc Marquez on the finish line, sticking a late move to win by the smallest of margins:
MotoGP™ 🇬🇧 @MotoGP
🏁 #MotoGP RACE @Rins42 snatches victory ONE THE FINISH LINE! 🔥 #BritishGP 🇬🇧 https://t.co/ESVQaUUFZ7
Dovizioso made contact with Fabio Quartararo early in the race, sending the Italian flying through the air. His bike also caught fire:
CRASH.NET/MotoGP @crash_motogp
Massive accident at start of British MotoGP, Quartararo highsides and Dovizioso hits his bike. The Ducati then bursts into flames. ►https://t.co/gsuodBzwjR #BritishGP #MotoGP Race https://t.co/WGptDIsTSq
He was taken off the track on a stretcher but got to his feet once he was out of harm's way:
MotoGP™ 🇬🇧 @MotoGP
Fortunately, @AndreaDovizioso is now on his feet! 👍 #BritishGP 🇬🇧 https://t.co/81gEbHq5SA
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Andrew Luck Retires
Colts QB retiring from NFL after being ‘mentally worn down’