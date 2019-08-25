Packers Release DB Josh Jones After Rumored Trade Request

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2019

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: Josh Jones #27 of the Green Bay Packers in action during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks defeated the Packers 27-24. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)
Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones announced on Twitter Sunday morning that he had been released. 

The news comes in the wake of Jones reportedly asking for a trade away from the Packers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

