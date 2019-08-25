Colts GM Says 'Jacoby Brissett Is a Rare, Rare Leader' After Andrew Luck Retires

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2019

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Jacoby Brissett is now the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback in the wake of Andrew Luck's stunning retirement announcement Saturday night. And the Colts' general manager, Chris Ballard, told reporters that he believes in Brissett as a player and leader:

"We've got a good football team. This is a good football team. We're young, good on both fronts. [We have] some good young skill players and a good young quarterback in Jacoby Brissett. We're not gonna ask Jacoby Brissett to be Andrew Luck. Andrew Luck was a unique, unique player, but Jacoby Brissett is a winning football player in this league. Jacoby Brissett is a rare, rare leader. He is. He's a rare human being, man. That locker room loves Jacoby Brissett. They love him."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

