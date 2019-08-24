2020 NFL Super Bowl Odds: Colts Go from 15-1 to 30-1 After Andrew Luck Retires

2020 NFL Super Bowl Odds: Colts Go from 15-1 to 30-1 After Andrew Luck RetiresAugust 25, 2019
Justin Casterline/Getty Images
The Indianapolis Colts saw their Super Bowl odds take a hit with quarterback Andrew Luck's sudden retirement Saturday night.
With Luck out of the picture, Indianapolis' odds dropped from 15-1 to 30-1:
