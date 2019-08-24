Tour Championship 2019: Lightning Postpones Round 3; Justin Thomas Still Leads

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Weather was the story in Atlanta during the third round of the Tour Championship Saturday.

Play was suspended for the day just after 4 p.m. local time because of lightning in the area. Per PGA Tour analyst Ron Mintz, the third round will resume Sunday at 8 a.m. ET.

NBC Sports announcer Mike Tirico (h/t Detroit Free Press) reported during the network telecast four people sustained non-life threatening injuries when lightning struck down on the course.

Justin Thomas had regained the lead when play was suspended. Marc Leishman, Dustin Johnson, Brandt Snedeker and Lucas Glover were the only players who completed their rounds.

2019 TOUR Championship Leaderboard

1. Justin Thomas (-12)

T-2. Rory McIlroy (-11)

T-2. Brooks Koepka (-11)

4. Xander Schauffele (-10)

T-5. Chez Reavie (-9)

T-5. Paul Casey (-9)

7. Patrick Reed (-7)

Full leaderboard via PGATour.com

Koepka began the third round with a one-shot lead over Thomas and McIlroy. The four-time major champion put himself in an early hole with two bogeys on the first three holes. He left the course after hitting a tee shot on No. 6.

Thomas moved up the leaderboard by making par on the first five holes. McIlroy gave a shot back with a bogey on the first hole before going on a run of four consecutive holes with par.

Chez Reavie was on track to join that trio atop the leaderboard by the end of the round. He went three under par through the first seven holes.

Johnson, who has struggled all weekend, posted his worst score of the tournament Saturday with a 75. The 35-year-old is seven over par, just one shot ahead of Glover in the race to avoid last place in the final FedEx Cup tournament event.

Sunday will be a busy day of golf for most of the field. The top contenders could end up playing 30 holes between what remains of the third round and the entire fourth round. It's going to be a test of endurance in the race for the FedEx Cup crown.