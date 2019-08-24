NFL Rumors: Ex-Pro Bowl Safety T.J. Ward Working Out for Jaguars

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

T.J. Ward didn't play football in the 2018 season, but he may be back in the league this year.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ward worked out for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday and "intends to play this season."

Ward, 32, last played in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2017 season, registering 41 tackles and a fumble recovery in 12 games. Prior to the Buccaneers, he spent four seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2010 to 2013) and three seasons with the Denver Broncos (2014 to 2016) and was a two-time Pro Bowler (2013, 2014).

He also won a title with the Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

Ward was surprised there wasn't a more vibrant market for him in the 2018 offseason, telling Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan on SiriusXM's Movin' The Chains in June 2018 that the safety market had developed strangely:

"It's been a strange offseason, especially for the safety market. There's some great talent out there, some guys that have been around and done great things in this league and for whatever reason, we're on the outside looking in right now, looking to get on a team that we can help. And I know this group of players really can help a team, especially myself. I'm eager to get with a team that's looking for my type of leadership and my type of quality of play. For whatever reason, it's just been strange. I don't know what's going on.”

That strange offseason extended into the regular season, with Ward never picking up with a team. Now, however, it appears he's eager to make a comeback.

In Jacksonville, he would be a depth option, with Ronnie Harrison and Jarrod Wilson expected to start at the safety positions.