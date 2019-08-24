Dolphins Trade Rumors: Kiko Alonso, Kenny Stills, More on Block

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly putting several veterans on the trade block.

According to Barry Jackson and Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald: "Safety Reshad Jones and linebacker Kiko Alonso are among those who have been available. A high-ranking league official said Saturday that he doubts Miami would find a trade partner for Alonso or Kenny Stills because teams would wait for them to be cut."

Additionally: "There are also questions about the future of Raekwon McMillan, whose role will be impacted by [Sam] Eguavoen's development. While the Dolphins would not cut McMillan, the team likely would listen if there's an appealing trade offer."

Per that report, Jones has been made available since he isn't expected to have an every-down role in Miami's defensive backfield. His cap hits of $17.2 million this season, $15.6 million next season and $14.5 million in 2021 make Jones an expensive role player for the Dolphins.

Eguavoen and Jerome Baker, meanwhile, are expected to cut into Alonso's playing time.

As for Stills, it's unclear if his vocal criticisms of team owner Stephen Ross for holding a fundraiser for President Donald Trump—or his criticisms of Jay-Z and Roc Nation's partnership with the NFL, despite the hip-hop mogul's support of Colin Kaepernick in the past—have anything to do with his potentially being on the trade block.

It wasn't a great sign when head coach Brian Flores opened Tuesday's practice with eight straight Jay-Z songs, though he said he wasn't trolling the veteran wideout.

"It was a challenge to Kenny to perform regardless of whatever is going on outside," Flores said, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. "I would say, and I said this to him, he hasn't performed up to that level over the course of training camp, or as I've seen. So that was the challenge—to get open, catch the football and make plays for this team, regardless of what's going on outside of this building."

One player who won't be put on the trade block, according to Jackson and Beasley, is offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.

According to the report: "Several teams have inquired about Tunsil, believing the Dolphins are willing to trade established veteran players for draft picks. The Dolphins have fielded those calls but, in Tunsil's case, haven't acted on them to this point."

The Dolphins also reportedly assured Tunsil's camp they haven't been offering him in potential trades.