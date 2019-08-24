Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Won't Play in FIBA World Championships with Ankle Injury

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Won't Play in FIBA World Championships with Ankle InjuryAugust 24, 2019
Joe Murphy/Getty Images
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma will miss the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup with Team USA because of an ankle injury.
John Schuhmann of NBA.com reported the update Saturday.
