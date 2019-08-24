Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Won't Play in FIBA World Championships with Ankle Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2019

MELBOURNE, AUS - AUGUST 22: Kyle Kuzma #21 of Team USA high-fives fans on the way to the court before the game against the Australia Boomers on August 22, 2019 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma will miss the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup with Team USA because of an ankle injury.

John Schuhmann of NBA.com reported the update Saturday.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

