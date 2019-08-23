La Liga Table 2019: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 2 Results

JORGE GUERRERO/Getty Images

Sevilla went to the top of La Liga by edging past Granada on Friday. A Joan Jordan goal in the second half was all the visitors needed to win this Andalusian derby and earn a second straight victory.

By contrast, Villarreal ended the night slipping to a controversial defeat in Levante. The Yellow Submarine appeared in firm control after Gerard Moreno's early goal.

However, two second-half penalties converted by substitute Roger Marti turned things around for the home side. The first of those conversions came after Villarreal goalkeeper Andres Fernandez had made a double save, but VAR ruled he was off his line, so Marti got another chance he didn't waste.

Friday Results

Granada 0-1 Sevilla

Levante 2-1 Villarreal

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Sevilla: 2, 2, +3, 6

2. Real Madrid: 1, 1, +2, 3

3. Mallorca: 1,1, +1, 3

4. Real Valladolid: 1, 1, +1, 3

5. Athletic Bilbao: 1, 1, +1, 3

6. Atletico Madrid: 1, 1, +1, 3

7. Alaves: 1, 1, +1, 3

8. Osasuna: 1, 1, +1, 3

9. Levante: 2, 1, 0, 3

10. Real Sociedad: 1, 0, 0, 1

11. Valencia: 1, 0, 0, 1

12. Villarreal: 2, 0, -1, 1

13. Granada: 2, 0, -1, 1

14. Eibar: 1, 0, -1, 0

15. Real Betis: 1, 0, -1, 0

16. Barcelona: 1, 0, -1, 0

17. Getafe: 1, 0, -1, 0

18. Leganes: 1, 0, -1, 0

19. Celta Vigo: 1, 0, -2, 0

20. Espanyol: 1, 0, -2, 0

Sevilla were on the front foot early at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes, with a few of the club's astute summer imports contributing. Among them, former Marseille forward Lucas Ocampos wowed the crowd:

For all the skill, it took the visitors until the 52nd minute to go in front. The goal came courtesy of Jordan, a terrific box-to-box midfielder, signed from Eibar in the summer.

Jordan has made a habit of scoring goals from midfield, netting 10 in his last two campaigns.

Granada's attempts to draw level relied on deft touches and clever link-up play from striker Roberto Soldado. He teed up Darwin Machis and Adrian Ramos, but too many Granada players failed to find their radar when in on goal.

There was a scare when Real Madrid loanee Sergio Reguilon had to be stretchered off for the visitors. Fortunately, positive updates were soon provided about the defender's condition:

Sevilla saw things out to secure another three points after winning 2-0 in Espanyol last time out. Buoyed by yet another summer of shrewd recruitment, the club looks revitalised on the watch of savvy coach Julen Lopetegui.

Villarreal spent most of last season fighting the threat of relegation, despite a talented squad. It already looks like being a similarly tough campaign for the Yellow Submarine, who unravelled during the second half in Levante.

Moreno scored after just three minutes thanks to intelligent play from Cameroon international Karl Toko Ekambi.

Both strikers continued to link well and were ably supported by the pace of winger Samuel Chukwueze, along with the ingenuity of central schemer Santi Cazorla. The raiding runs of former Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno, making his Villarreal debut, were also proving a useful outlet for the away side.

Villarreal maintained the lead until the break, despite some sustained pressure from Levante. The hosts were causing problems out wide, with Coke, Sergio Leon and Ruben Rochina all posing a threat.

It was Villarreal who started stronger after the break, though, when Cazorla and Moreno both went close. The latter should have done better with his header from inside the box.

Villarreal were left to rue those missed chances once Levante's chance to draw level came three minutes after the hour mark when Ekambi felled Enis Bardhi in the box. Fernandez saved the initial spot-kick and the follow up but was deemed off his line, so a retake was needed.

After a lengthy delay, during which VAR checked and confirmed the call, Marti, who had just entered the fray off the bench, this time made no mistake from 12 yards. Fernandez was booked amid the ensuing confusion and rancour.

The frustrated stopper was again in focus for the wrong reasons when he brought down Marti in the 72nd minute. The No. 9 held his nerve from the spot for the second time to give the hosts a first lead of the night.

It proved enough for Levante to put a first win on the board and offer the Yellow Submarine a harsh reminder of the need to be efficient in the final third.