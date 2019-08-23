EPL Table: Friday's Week 3 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Aston Villa beat Everton 2-0 on Friday at Villa Park to secure their first Premier League win of the 2019-20 season.

New signing Wesley Moraes scored his first goal for the club in the first half to put the hosts ahead before Anwar El Ghazi sealed victory deep into stoppage time.

It was a deserved win for Aston Villa and a boost to the club after beginning their campaign back in the top flight with defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth

Friday's Result

Aston Villa 2-0 Everton

Premier League Standings (Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Liverpool: 2, +4, 6

2. Arsenal: 2, +2, 6

3. Manchester City: 2, +5, 4

4. Manchester United: 2, +4, 4

5. Brighton & Hove Albion: 2, +3, 4

6. Tottenham Hotspur: 2, +2, 4

7. Bournemouth: 2, +1, 4

8. Sheffield United: 2, +1, 4

9. Everton: 3, -1, 4

10. Burnley: 2, +2, 3

11. Aston Villa: 3, -1, 3

12. Norwich City: 2, -1, 3

13. Leicester City: 2, 0, 2

14. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 2, 0, 2

15. Crystal Palace: 2, -1, 1

16. Chelsea: 2, -4, 1

17. West Ham United: 2, -5, 1

18. Newcastle United: 2, -3, 0

19. Southampton: 2, -4, 0

20. Watford: 2, -4, 0

Friday Recap

Everton started the game the better of the two sides at Villa Park and dominated possession in the early exchanges without managing to trouble goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

But the opening goal came from the hosts on their first real attack of note on 22 minutes. A quick free-kick from midfielder Jack Grealish sent Villa away on a counter-attack.

The ball was worked out to Jota out wide on the right, and he fed a reverse pass through to Wesley to sweep the ball home, as shown by Sky Sports Premier League (UK only):

The strike is Wesley's first for Aston Villa following his summer move from Club Bruges for a club-record fee, per BBC Sport.

Everton wasted a great chance to equalise on 32 minutes. Seamus Coleman picked out Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the penalty area, but his shot was blocked by Bjorn Engels yards from his own goalline.

Villa finished the half the stronger side but could not add to their tally. Grealish's curling shot that flew wide was the closest they came to doubling their lead.

Everton continued to offer little threat after half-time, leading manager Marco Silva to send on Alex Iwobi and Moise Kean for Gylfi Sigurdsson and Bernard.

The former Arsenal man came within a whisker of an equaliser on 82 minutes. He latched on to a knockdown in the penalty area and fired a low shot across goal and against the post.

Reporter Tony Scott offered his view on Everton's problems:

Silva also sent on Theo Walcott in search of an equaliser, and the former Arsenal man was guilty of spurning a glorious chance to level with stoppage time looming.

Kean did well to turn and send a cross in from the left for Walcott to wastefully volley over the bar with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Villa went on to wrap up the three points with 95 minutes on the clock. Wesley and Grealish combined to set up El Ghazi to slot home from close range and seal a first Premier League win since 2016, per Opta:

The result means Everton slip to their first defeat of the season and have managed just one goal in their three matches against Crystal Palace, Watford and Villa.