Collin Richards Given Life for Murder of ISU Golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2019

Iowa State cheerleaders look at a memorial to honor slain student Celia Barquin Arozamena, seen in photo at right, before an NCAA college football game between Iowa State and Akron, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Ames, Iowa. Barquin, who was the 2018 Big 12 women's golf champion and Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year, was found Monday morning in a pond at a golf course near the Iowa State campus. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Collin Richards was sentenced to life in prison Friday for the September 2018 murder of Iowa State golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena. 

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), the 22-year-old Richards pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in June.

Richards stabbed the 22-year-old Barquin Arozamena while she was golfing on a course in Ames, Iowa, and left her body in a pond.

Barquin Arozamena was born in Spain and played golf at Iowa State from 2014-18. In 2018, she was named the ISU Female Athlete of the Year.

That same year, Barquin Arozamena won the European Ladies Amateur Championship. She also qualified for the 2018 U.S. Women's Open where she competed at Shoal Creek in Alabama before missing the cut.

Following Barquin Arozamena's death, she was honored prior to Iowa State's home football game against Akron last season in an emotional ceremony.

