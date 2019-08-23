USA vs. Australia Basketball Game 2 Odds, Rosters, TV Schedule, Live Stream

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

For the second time in three days, the United States men's national basketball team will tune up for the FIBA World Cup with an exhibition contest against Australia.

On Thursday, Team USA notched a 102-86 win over Australia at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

The two teams will face off again Saturday, which will be Team USA's penultimate game before the FIBA World Cup. It will wrap up the exhibition slate with a matchup against Canada in Australia on Monday.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Team USA's second game against Australia.

USA vs. Australia Information

Date: Saturday, August 24

Start Time: 12 a.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: NBA.com/NBATV

Odds (via OddsChecker): USA (1/12), Australia (8/1)

Rosters

United States

Harrison Barnes, forward (Sacramento Kings)

Jaylen Brown, forward (Boston Celtics)

Joe Harris, guard (Brooklyn Nets)

Kyle Kuzma, forward (Los Angeles Lakers)

Brook Lopez, center (Milwaukee Bucks)

Khris Middleton, forward (Milwaukee Bucks)

Donovan Mitchell, guard (Utah Jazz)

Mason Plumlee, center (Denver Nuggets)

Marcus Smart, guard (Boston Celtics)

Jayson Tatum, forward (Boston Celtics)

Myles Turner, center (Indiana Pacers)

Kemba Walker, guard (Boston Celtics)

Derrick White, guard (San Antonio Spurs)

Australia

David Barlow, forward (Melbourne United)

Aron Baynes, center (Phoenix Suns)

Andrew Bogut, center (Sydney Kings, NBL)

Mitch Creek, forward (South East Melbourne Phoenix)

Matthew Dellavedova, guard (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Cameron Gliddon, guard (Brisbane Bullets)

Chris Goulding, guard (Melbourne United)

Joe Ingles, forward (Utah Jazz)

Nick Kay, forward (Perth Wildcats)

Jock Landale, center (Zalgiris Kaunas, Lithuania)

Patty Mills, guard (San Antonio Spurs)

Nathan Sobey, guard (Brisbane Bullets)

Preview

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

While Team USA lost some star power when many of the top players decided not to take part in this year's FIBA World Cup, the exhibition schedule has shown this is still a team capable of contending for the championship.

In USA's first game against Australia, Kemba Walker (23 points), Myles Turner (15), Donovan Mitchell (13), Kyle Kuzma (12), Jayson Tatum (11) and Jaylen Brown (11) all scored in double figures to lead the team to victory. Team USA also shot 43 percent on three-point attempts.

Mitchell and Boston Celtics teammates Walker and Marcus Smart will be the three captains for Team USA.

"We have a bunch of guys who don't mind being the underdogs," Walker said, according to NBC Sports' A. Sherrod Blakely. "We are hungry, and we are going to go out there to try and win a gold medal...I take pride in being a leader and guys looking to me and I'm here to set the tempo and bring my experience and energy."

Although Team USA already owns a 16-point win over Australia, USA coach Gregg Popovich views the Australian team as one that could contend with his squad for the FIBA World Cup, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com):

"Huge, huge threat. They are one of the teams that can win the whole thing, without a doubt. I'm not saying that because I'm here. It's just a fact.

"They've been close for several years, and they are hungry. They are talented. They have the toughness and physicality to go with it. I think they are one of the top contenders without a doubt."

While Australia has already cut its roster down to 12, USA will still need to cut one player from its roster, which is currently at 13. So, how Team USA manages its players' minutes could give an indication of who might not be on the team after the final two exhibition games.

In Thursday's exhibition, Smart didn't play due to a left calf injury, but the USA co-captain will be on the team as long as he's healthy. Derrick White had the least playing time for the U.S. team in that game at two minutes, 30 seconds.