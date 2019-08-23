BIG3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for Playoffs

Six teams finished the BIG3 regular season with 4-4 records, tied for fourth place in the standings, but only one received the final berth in this year's playoffs.

That spot went to the 3 Headed Monsters, who notched a 52-46 win over Power on the final weekend of the regular season to seal their spot in the playoffs. They finished with a plus-19 point differential, giving them the tiebreaker over the other five 4-4 teams.

The 3 Headed Monsters will look for another big win when they take on the No. 1-seeded Triplets in Sunday's playoff action at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Meanwhile, the Killer 3's and Power will face off in the opening playoff matchup.

The winners of those games will advance to the championship game on Sept. 1 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

             

BIG3 Playoff Schedule

Sunday, Aug. 25 (Games in New Orleans)

5th-Place Game

3's Company vs. Bivouac, 1 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

                

Playoff Matchups

No. 2 Killer 3's vs. No. 3 Power, 2 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 1 Triplets vs. No. 4 3 Headed Monsters, 3 p.m. ET, CBS

Games can be live-streamed on the CBS Sports app.

              

Rosters

Full rosters for all of the BIG3 teams can be found on the league website.

              

Playoffs Preview

No. 2 Killer 3's vs. No. 3 Power

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: Julian Wright #30 of the Power attempts a shot while being guarded by Royce White #30 of the Enemies in the first half during week seven of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Allstate Arena on August 03, 2019 in C
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Power won last year's BIG3 championship, capping a 9-1 season. They weren't as strong this year, but they were still one of the top teams in the league, going 5-3 in the regular season.

However, they dropped to the No. 3 seed on the final weekend by losing to the 3 Headed Monsters and with the Killer 3's notching a 50-36 win over the Enemies.

This will be the first time that the Killer 3's and Power will play this season.

The Killer 3's started the season 4-2, but they lost back-to-back games before winning their regular-season finale. Led by Stephen Jackson (111 points in seven games) and Donte Greene (92 in eight), they are making their first BIG3 playoff appearance.

Power will have the experience edge, and they have been led by Corey Maggette (98 points in five games), Julian Wright (71 in seven) and Cuttino Mobley (68 in four) this season.

                  

No. 1 Triplets vs. No. 4 3 Headed Monsters

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 04: Joe Johnson #1 of the Triplets dribbles the ball while being guarded by Al Thornton #12 of the 3 Headed Monsters in the second half during BIG3 - Week Seven at Fiserv Forum on August 04, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Ph
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Triplets are the lone expansion team in this year's BIG3 playoffs after a dominant regular season in which they went 7-1. Their only loss came against Power on July 20.

When the Triplets and 3 Headed Monsters played on Aug. 4, the Triplets recorded a 50-48 win. They erased a 10-point halftime deficit, scoring 35 points in the second half. Joe Johnson led them to victory with 26 points.

That was a typical showing from the 38-year-old, who led the BIG3 with 175 points in his first season in the league. He also finished among the league leaders in rebounds (third with 60), assists (first with 31), steals (second with nine) and 4-pointers (first with four).

After the 3 Headed Monsters lost to the Triplets, they were 2-4. They then notched two straight wins over the Enemies and Power to get into the playoffs.

The 3 Headed Monsters are led by the balanced scoring attack of Rashard Lewis (100 points), Reggie Evans (91) and Mario Chalmers (83), who each played in all eight games of the regular season.

