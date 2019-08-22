Steve Spurrier Says AAF Title Means Just as Much as ACC, SEC Championships

Rick Wilson/Associated Press

It doesn't really matter to former Orlando Apollos head coach Steve Spurrier that the AAF folded before it ever determined a champion in its first season. His team had the best record, and that "title" means as much as the conference championships he won as a college coach.

"The Alliance? Gosh, I tell you what. I tell people I put that right there with one ACC, seven SEC and one Alliance championship," he said, per Paul Myerberg of USA Today.

He won the ACC crown with the Duke Blue Devils and that collection of SEC championships with the Florida Gators, but he did admit "the national is a little bigger than all of them" when discussing his 1997 national championship with Florida.

Myerberg explained FanDuel Sportsbook paid out all future bets with the Apollos as champions because they had the league's best record at 7-1 when the league folded. What's more, former Apollos employees bought Spurrier an AAF championship ring as a testament to the eight-game stretch of dominance.

It could very well be the only AAF championship ring to ever exist, and the Head Ball Coach values it accordingly.