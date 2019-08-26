6 Players Who Are Unbelievably Still on NBA Payrolls

1 of 7

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Luol Deng (Los Angeles Lakers)

The summer of 2016 was defined by myriad brutal signings, but Deng's four-year, $72 million deal is among those cited most for its absurdity.

Even in a changing economy, the 31-year-old clearly wasn't worth that kind of coin. Plus, this was the Lakers' first summer without Kobe Bryant, and they were hoping it'd be a monstrous one. Kevin Durant topped the wishlist, but he didn't even grant them a meeting. So they made one of history's saddest pivots away from Durant and toward Deng and Timofey Mozgov.

Deng was out of the rotation by February of his first season and only appeared in the opener of his second. The Lakers waived him in Sept. 2018, meaning he'll pocket $5 million from them each of the next three seasons.

It's incredible he ever scored that contract. But given the market and the attention paid to his signing, it's unfortunately believable L.A. is still on the hook and will be for some time.

Andrew Nicholson (Portland Trail Blazers)

If your first thought regarding Nicholson is wondering who he is, then you already figured out why his deal didn't make the cut. It's tough to consider a contract as being unbelievably on the books if you weren't aware of its existence in the first place.

The 19th pick in 2012, Nicholson opened his career with four nondescript seasons on the Orlando Magic. Each ended with a negative box plus/minus and sub-replacement value. Yet somehow the Washington Wizards opted to sign him to a four-year, $26 million deal, which, admittedly, was pocket change by 2016 standards.

Before his first season on the new deal ended, so did his tenure in the District. The Wizards sent him packing to the Brooklyn Nets at the deadline—a swap most notable for netting Brooklyn the future first that later became Jarrett Allen—and the Nets then sent him to the Portland Trail Blazers in July 2017.

The Blazers waived him just ahead of the Aug. 31 cutoff, which stretched the remainder of his contract out to a whopping seven seasons. He's owed $2.8 million every year through 2023-24, which surely qualifies as an unbelievable amount. But unless you're a true hoops head, this might be the first and only time he enters your stream of consciousness.

Joakim Noah (New York Knicks)

Noah is featured prominently on the Mount Rushmore of egregious 2016 signings. The 31-year-old was coming off an abysmal and injury-riddled campaign in which he shot just 38.3 percent and both strained and later dislocated his left shoulder.

The Knicks—being the Knicks—decided he was nevertheless worthy of a four-year, $72 million deal. His first season unraveled amid knee surgery, a 20-game drug suspension and a torn rotator cuff. He played just seven games in 2017-18 and was exiled from the team in January.

New York finally waived Noah in October, stretching his $19.3 million cap hit into $6.4 million burdens for the upcoming season and the following two. In another year or two, his contract might headline this list, but the wound is fresh enough to be firmly in the mind of 'Bockers backers.