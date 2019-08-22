Hafthor Bjornsson Beats Dimitri Vegas' Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat 11 at Gamescom

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Hafthor Julius Bjornsson, a former World's Strongest Man competitor who rose to mainstream stardom as Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in the wildly popular HBO series Game of Thrones, defeated EDM DJ Dimitri Vegas in a Mortal Kombat 11 match Thursday at Gamescom 2019 in Cologne, Germany.

The celebrity matchup took place during the Xbox Open Doors fan experience and was streamed live on Xbox's Mixer channel. It served as the backdrop for the trailer release of Vegas' Sub-Zero character. Gamers can get the Sub-Zero skin in-game for free Thursday.

It was a dominant performance from Bjornsson, who won five of the six rounds.

Using the video game's traditional best-of-three format, they split the opening two battles to send the first game to a deciding third round. Bjornsson, who used the Shao Kahn character, picked up a clutch victory in the third fight to take a 1-0 lead.

He finished out the series in quick fashion by winning the first two clashes of Game 2 over Vegas, who was using his own character.

Along with the new version of Sub-Zero, the video game also welcomed six characters—The Joker, Nightwolf, Shang Tsung, Sindel, Spawn and Terminator T-800—as part of a Kombat Pack on Wednesday.

Mortal Kombat 11 was released in April and is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.