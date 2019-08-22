Team USA Sprinter Christian Coleman Reportedly Faces Ban for Missing Drug Tests

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Team USA sprinter Christian Coleman is reportedly facing a potential ban after missing multiple drug tests.

According to ESPN, Coleman failed to partake in three separate drug tests over a one-year period, which can be treated as a positive test under the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency's policy.

Coleman won silver in the 100-meter dash at the 2017 World Athletics Championships, and he is considered a gold medal-threat at the 2019 World Championships and 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo should he be allowed to compete.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

